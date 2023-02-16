The 6 Best (& Consistent) Call Of Duty Streamers On Twitch

“Best” may be subjective, however, based on a number of variables, we believe the following streamers are the best and most consistent Call Of Duty streamers on Twitch.

If you’re a fan of Call Of Duty, which is coincidentally one of the best games to stream on Twitch, then you know that the only thing more intense than the thrill of the virtual battlefield is watching top streamers take on opponents in real time.

Whether it’s mastering tactical manoeuvres alongside their squad or entertaining thousands (or even tens of thousands) watching them in action – these COD players are totally crushing it!

Here we break down our 6 picks for some of the absolute best and most consistent English-speaking Call Of Duty streamers on Twitch.

So grab your headsets and get ready to be amazed at what these gamers can do!

1. NICKMERCS

It’s safe to say that you’ve probably heard of Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff. Now considered to be one of the top Call of Duty broadcasters in the world, he has been broadcasting his gameplay for a decade.

The streamer’s early interest in gaming led to parental opposition, but he overcame their concerns to become a prominent figure in the formative years of Gears of War competitive play.

Joining JustinTV (Twitch) in 2010, NICKMERCS has always come off as more of a streamer than a player, despite his obvious gaming prowess. The American was able to swiftly establish a following on the service by tapping into his Gears of War fan base.

When Fortnite was at its peak, NICKMERCS was in the spotlight alongside the likes of Ninja, TimTheTatman, Dr Lupo and Ayden, who was considered NICKMERCS’ closest rival controller player.

NICKMERCS is now in one of the world’s most popular gaming organisations, FaZe, and has amassed over 5 million followers on Twitch.

2. Symfuhny

Symfuhny, whose actual name is Mason Lanier, is a popular American Twitch streamer who focuses on first-person shooter games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Symfuhny’s fame grew with the release of Fortnite in July 2017, despite the fact that he was already well-known for his H1Z1 prowess. Sym’s enthusiasm for Fortnite waned when the developer made adjustments he didn’t like, but luckily Warzone was there to rescue him.

Many tune in to watch him stream because he plays so well and has such amusing reactions. He’s certainly smarter than he seems, even though he may play on his blonde mannerisms for entertainment purposes.

3. TeePee

During the season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Tyler joined Leverage and, together with Patrick “Aches” Price, created the most loyal partnership in Call of Duty history. His performance in the Old Spice 10k was a letdown after his strong showings in the MLG Online and LAN National Championships.

TeeP retired as a professional Call of Duty player after competing successfully in tournaments throughout many Call of Duty generations (including Black Ops 2, Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, and Black Ops 3).

But he didn’t quit playing, he shifted to casual streaming and coaching rather than competitive play. Watch his broadcast at any time to see him battling with some of the other major streamers on this list.

4. Cloakzy

Popular streamer and strong competitor Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore has won tournaments for games like H1Z1, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends.

Cloakzy has had a successful competitive career, winning events such as Twitch Rivals Zero Build in 2022 and Fornite’s Fall Skirmish in 2018. Time and time again, Cloakzy has shown off his skills on stream, breaking Fortnite records and showing to his supporters that he deserves his reputation as one of the best players in the world.

Much like Symfuhny, Cloakzy grew dissatisfied with Fortnite’s development and switched to maining Warzone, where he quickly rose to prominence among streamers.

Cloakzy puts more time and effort into his Twitch broadcasts than his YouTube account, which he uses mostly to showcase highlights from his games. Although Cloakzy may be seen streaming on any given day of the week, he is most active on Friday nights.

5. Aydan

Aydan has always favoured controller over keyboard and mouse, beginning his career by playing in a couple of Call of Duty tournaments while in high school. In spite of his claim that it hampered his Fortnite performance – as edits can be executed much faster on a keyboard – Aydan became known as one of the best controller players on Fortnite.

As Aydan graduated from high school in the middle of 2017, he began streaming. His parents approved of his choice, but they gave him two years to make it work before he had to start looking for a job or enrol in college.

With the release of Fortnite, he started wagering against other top players, which led to him being featured on the streams of larger content creators. He was accepted into Ghost Gaming when his streams were attracting a few hundred concurrent viewers.

At about that time, he joined the Fortnite Skirmishes community. It was there that he defeated NICKMERCS, a major name in the scene, earning him enough attention to allow him to devote himself to streaming full-time.

Fast forward to today and Aydan is another streamer that decided his future would be with Call Of Duty: Warzone, which he streams regularly to this day to thousands of viewers at a time.

6. Nadeshot

Matt “Nadeshot” Haag, of team Genesis (at the time), has been playing competitive Call of Duty since the release of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Nadeshot finished fourth in the 2009 MLG National Championship for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare with the same squad.

Nadeshot joined OpTic Gaming for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season after the conclusion of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and he finished in eighth place in two of the season’s most important events.

Nadeshot “took a vacation” from competitive Call of Duty in early 2015, citing his own bad play as the reason for his team’s poor results, and instead vowed to devote more time to his YouTube channel and live streams.

After that, Nadeshot went on to start his own successful Esports organisation called 100 Thieves. You can still watch Nadeshot, along with the other 100 Thieves pros and other top broadcasters on our list, broadcasting Call of Duty: Warzone today.

