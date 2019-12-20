The EASIEST Way To “Permanently” Delete Instagram Account

Spread the love







Instagram is a wildly popular application with millions of active users sharing their photos, videos, and stories. Virtually everyone is on Instagram. However, as with all social media, there are those who might want to ditch Instagram after a time. We’ve been enjoying an ever more connected and social media-based world for the last couple of decades now, and there are arguments that too much of it might not be a good thing.

If you’re looking to unplug, and Instagram is on your hitlist of services to disconnect from completely, this guide will show you how to sever the cord. Note that if you permanently delete your Instagram account via this method your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes and followers will all be gone. For good. There’s no coming back from this. If you decide to go back on Instagram at a later date, you’ll be starting from scratch. You can’t sign up again with the same username or add that username to another account, and you can’t reactivate deleted accounts.

If that puts you off, consider that Instagram instead offers the options to temporarily disable your account. We’ll explain how to do that further down this post.

How To Delete Your Instagram Account Forever

In order to delete your Instagram account, you MUST log in to your account via a web browser – you CANNOT delete it from inside the Instagram application on your phone or tablet.

While logged in to your Instagram Account on a web browser, go to the dedicated Delete Your Account webpage. If you’re not already logged in, you’ll be prompted to upon following that link. From the drop-down menu next to “Why Are You Deleting Your Account?” select an option. Re-enter your password when prompted to confirm your choice. You will then see a button labeled “Permanently Delete My Account”. Click this to complete the account deletion.

How To Temporarily Disable Your Instagram Account

Instagram has an option to temporarily disable your account. When you do this your profile, photos, comments, and likes will be hidden. When you want to reactivate the account, simply log back in.

Once again, this can only be done by logging into Instagram via a web browser. You can’t disable your account from inside the Instagram application on your phone or tablet.

In the top right of the screen is a shortcut to the profile screen, which looks like a little person’s head and shoulders. Select this and then select “Edit Profile”. Scroll down the page. In the bottom right corner, you should see “Temporarily Disable My Account”. Select this. You need to select an option from the drop-down menu next to “Why are you disabling your account?” and will be prompted to then re-enter your password as confirmation. Once you’ve done this, the Temporarily Disable Account option will appear. Click it to complete the process.

