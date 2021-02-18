Here, I will answer the question – Is the Sony Xperia 1 II waterproof?

The Sony Xperia 1 II is a 5G smartphone released on the 22nd May 2020. It looks similar to the previous Sony Xperia 1 generation, but it incorporates a new camera system, supports 5g, and the usual hardware upgrades. It also carries an official IP68 waterproof rating, but is it waterproof? Let’s find out.

Is the Sony Xperia 1 II waterproof? If yes, can it last 30 minutes in water without any water-related damage?

The Sony Xperia 1 II is waterproof with underwater photography ability due to massive improvement in its camera lens, which gives it high precision even in low light underwater shooting.

The three camera lenses are all 12megapixel with an equivalent focal length of 6 millimeters, 24 millimeters, and 70 millimeters, respectively. The photography pro and the cinematography pro app uses a micro-unit UI inspired by Sony alpha Cameras for professional video and photography.

Likewise, its camera sensors are designed for fast capturing at 0.03 seconds. Plus, it incorporates an autofocus system with 247 phase-detection AF points covering 70% of the camera sensors.

What is the IP rating of Sony Xperia 1 II?

The Xperia 1 II has an official IP68 waterproof rating, the highest on the Ingress Progression scale. An IP 68 rating means that water at a depth of 1.5meters cannot penetrate the phone within 30 minutes.

How much water can Sony Xperia 1 II handle?

Waving the Sony Xperia 1 II in water, the phone was not affected at all. Also, spraying the phone with high-pressure water from all sides for 5 minutes didn’t affect the phone; the screen worked well, the charging ports, headphone jack, and other functionalities, including the cameras and buttons, worked well. This means you can use this phone to make or receive a phone call in a rainstorm or while using the shower, enjoy high-end games or even capture amazing moments in the rain or while taking a bath.

We submerged the phone in water for 10 minutes, no bubbles were observed coming from Xperia 1 II, and water didn’t affect the phone’s functionalities either. Water dripped off the screen fast without forming a splash due to its screen’s oleophobic layer, which lets water droplets slide quickly.

IP68 Waterproof Test

The Xperia 1 II was lowered down into 1.5 meter water for 30 minutes; not a single bubble came out from the phone. When it was brought out from the water, it worked just as fine as normal.

Going by this IP68 waterproof test, you can take beautiful selfies, make underwater videos, or take underwater photos while swimming in a pool; you can use the Xperia 1 II underwater if you’re a water lover.

Opening Sony Xperia 1 II’s battery cover, no water droplets were found even after disassembling the phone; the waterproof label did not turn red.

This test verifies that the Sony Xperia 1 II is an IP68-certified smartphone perfect for underwater video or photography.

The Sony Xperia 1 II is waterproof…

The Sony Xperia1 II is waterproof with an IP68 waterproof rating; so is the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ Pro, Xperia XZS, Xperia Z5 Premium Dual, Xperia M5 Dual, and Xperia X Performance.

Most phones in the Xperia series are waterproof phones with an official IP68 waterproof rating. However, going deep-sea diving can get your phone messed up since a device’s waterproof level is measured against freshwater, not sea or saltwater.

Sony Xperia 1 II Specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 II features the latest 4k HDR OLED screen design technology, which gives cinema lovers the cinematic experience while enjoying movies on their phones. Additionally, its corning Gorilla Glass 6 on both front and back makes it a tough water and dust-resistant device.

The Sony Xperia 1 II is 5G-enabled; hence you can enjoy connectivity at the speed of light if you find yourself in regions with 5G connectivity.

Its 21:9 Aspect ratio makes it a delight for gamers as well as movie lovers. It is fitted with Snapdragon 865 gaming chipset, which makes it fit to handle gaming and heavy tasking seamlessly. Also, given that you can connect the PS4’s DualShock 4 to Xperia 1 II, meaning no more screen controls while enjoying any MMORPGs.

Its 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM give you all the storage and the speed needed to perform optimally well. Powered by a 4000mAh battery, you have enough power to last you a whole day of heavy usage or more.

The Uniqueness of the Sony Xperia 1 II makes it one of Sony’s best smartphones to compete with Apple’s top best phones, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, and other top Android phones.

Bottom Line

At a price range between $825 and $1,100, I would say this is a high-end phone worth every buck spent.

You get a waterproof device with the latest screen and camera design technologies, a powerful chipset to support gaming and heavy multitasking, a 4k display with an ‘out of the world’ resolution of 1644 X 3840 pixels, and a powerful 4000mAh battery to see you through a long day of heavy usage.

Save Daniel Segun is a Content Writer, Graphics Designer, and Web Developer with a background in Computer Science. His work has appeared on several publications such as GraceThemes, TechGenix, Web Designer Depot, TechHX, NewsLair, and more…