How To Unlock Your Verizon iPhone (#1 Simplest Method)

In this post, we will show you how to unlock your Verizon iPhone, so you can freely move around and use other networks and carriers…

How To Unlock A Verizon iPhone

To unlock a Verizon iPhone, there’s very little work for you to do. The method of unlocking differs for both prepaid and postpaid iPhones. There is also a different policy for users that are classed as exceptional cases like those in the military, for instance.

Once you purchase your Verizon iPhone (Prepaid or Postpaid), all you have to do is wait for the 60 days to expire before it unlocks. During these 60 days, ensure that all your phone bills are paid and kept in order. Use the phone to make calls, send texts, and browse the web. After 60 days, the phone will be automatically unlocked without you having to do anything.

The case might be a bit different for 4G iPhones purchased in a box from Verizon retail partners. In such a case, the phone could be locked for more than 60 days or less than that – it all depends on the reseller’s terms and conditions.

If you want to unlock your Verizon iPhone within the 60 days, it can only be possible if the purpose is special. As stated before, Verizon only recognizes military deployments as exceptional cases, although if you have the time and inclination, you can make a case that will then be reviewed by Verizon staff.

All you should do is to contact Verizon and then make a request for your iPhone to be unlocked. To do this:

Place a call to *611 (Verizon’s customer care number)

Choose the option for Carrier Unlock (You will be connected to a customer care staff)

Communicate with the staff by telling them the reason(s) why you need your iPhone unlocked

If your reason is considered, you’ll be asked to provide your account details for the unlock to be carried out.

A confirmation email will be sent to you once the process is completed.

Although It Might Be Worth Staying With Verizon…

The company, Verizon, has grown to be one of the biggest telecommunications companies globally since its inception in the year 2000. There are more than 150 Verizon locations across the world, and so many customers utilize their services. The most sold service by the company is its wireless mobile network.

Verizon boasts of about 154 million wireless mobile network subscribers, and their service is the most reliable in America. Sales of mobile phones is another primary service offered by the company. They sell both iPhones and Android phones.

If you purchased an iPhone from Verizon, it would be locked. Locked here implies that you cannot make use of another wireless mobile network. More simply, you cannot use another SIM Card other than a Verizon one.

Of course, there are reasons why this is so but, it can be inconveniencing, especially when you are in a location or country where the Verizon network is unavailable. Another primary reason why is other mobile network carriers might offer better and more affordable services. So how can you unlock it? That will be answered, but before then, let’s find out why the phones are locked.

Why Are Verizon iPhones Locked?

According to Verizon, newly purchased phones from their store are locked for 60 days as a precaution against theft and other criminal activity. The lock is not exclusive to just iPhones — all phones are locked.

This lock is made possible through software installed on the iPhone. To unlock the Verizon iPhone, this software has to be disabled. Once disabled, you can make use of other mobile network carriers.

How To Identify An iPhone Locked By Verizon

It is effortless to identify an iPhone locked by Verizon. If you purchased the iPhone from Verizon, the phone will be locked and it will remain locked for 60 days. Once your 60 days are up, the phone is unlocked and you’re free to go on your merry way.

Another way is to remove the Verizon SIM and try another SIM card in the phone (AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, etc.). If they do not work, your phone is locked. You can as well call the Verizon customer care to make inquiries. However, you might need to provide details like your IMEI number and password.

Conclusion

The Verizon iPhone unlock process is automatic and straightforward. When you unlock your Verizon iPhone, you can then explore other mobile network services. Also, your iPhone’s usability won’t be limited to just Verizon coverage regions.

It is important to note that a Verizon unlocked iPhone might still not work with some mobile carriers. This is due to technological differences. If you wouldn’t like to experience any of these, you can shop directly from Apple or a verified retail store (meaning buying a phone outright).

If you want to save some cash, buy a refurbished iPhone from Gazelle – you can get them unlocked for around 40% less than their usual RRP.

Need An Epic iPhone Case Like The Ones Below? Check Out Casetify

Save