Will My iPhone Get iOS 15 Update? Here’s The List…

Apple’s iOS 15 is now available. But not all iPhones will get it. In this guide, we’ll show you which iPhones will get iOS 15

Apple launches a new version of iOS every year. In 2020, alongside the iPhone 12, it was iOS 14. In 2021, with the release of the iPhone 13, it is the turn of iOS 15.

As always, Apple’s iOS support for its iPhones is great. Most iPhones get around 7-8 years of iOS updates – more than double the support of 99.9% of Android phones. But there are still casualties every year.

As iOS develops, things change and more power is often required. This means older iPhones sometimes don’t get access to the latest build of iOS. For instance, Apple no longer supports the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, or the iPhone 5 – they’re just too old.

Which iPhones Will Get iOS 15 Update?

The following iPhone models will be getting iOS 15:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

No iOS 15 Update For iPhone 6 or Below

As you can see, Apple’s iOS 15 update will be available for iPhones all the way down to the iPhone 6s. If you’re running an iPhone 6 or older, you will not be getting updated to iOS 15. This means your iPhone has reached its end-of-life and it is time to think about an upgrade.

The iPhone 6 came out in 2016, so you’ve had five years of support from Apple. That’s pretty good. The best you’ll get with an Android phone is three years. Plus, if you’ve been running an iPhone 6 since 2016, its battery life is probably shot which is never good.

The upside to upgrading your old iPhone 6 is that Apple’s newer iPhones – the iPhone 11 and up – are massively more powerful. They not only look different, thanks to their new design and things like FACE ID, but they also have massively improved display technology and cameras.

If you go with the iPhone 12 or newer, meaning Apple’s iPhone 13 range, you’ll also get support for 5G too which will help future-proof your purchase over, say, the iPhone 11 or iPhone X which do not have 5G.

And while 5G is still in its infancy, it is worth getting 5G on your next phone because the standard is developing quickly and will become the norm in the next couple of years. If you plan on holding on to your iPhone for a few years or more, you’ll want to get one that can run 5G.

My advice? Go with Apple’s iPhone 13. Apple has massively improved the iPhone 13’s battery performance over the iPhone 12, especially on the Pro and Pro Max models. The iPhone 12 is great but its battery life is no way near as good as the iPhone 13’s.

And despite what anyone says, battery life is still massively important.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.