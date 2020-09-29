Does the Samsung Galaxy A511 have wireless charging? Let’s show you the quick and easy answer…

As technology advances, people crave the newest invention. If we were to make a list of some of the newest inventions in mobile technology, wireless charging will make the count.

Wireless charging is simple, you charge your device’s battery without making use of traditional USB charging cables. The convenience you get when you don’t have to attach a cable whenever you want to charge your device is the reason why lots of people are interested in this intuitive technology.

Lots of phones feature wireless charging, but what about the Samsung Galaxy A51? That’s what you’ll find out in this post.

Does The Samsung Galaxy A51 Have Wireless Charging?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 device might be a very recent Samsung phone (released at the beginning of 2020) but, it does not have wireless charging. Samsung did not include such a feature to the disappointment of many customers.

You might want to ask? Which Samsung devices have wireless charging? Well, they are quite a handful. All Samsung phones that are Qi-enabled support wireless charging and this includes Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note3, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy Note4, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy S4, and Galaxy Note5.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Overview

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of the most recent devices from the Samsung brand off the Galaxy A series. With an Octa-Core processor, the phone is very fast and it comes in different variants. There’s the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB storage.

Customers show a lot of interest in this phone because of its camera system. It features a quad-core camera which includes the main camera, depth camera, ultra-wide camera, and macro camera.

However, there are other interesting features of this phone than the camera. Talk about the battery; the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 4,000 mAh. While this may seem random considering the fact that lots of Android devices pack up such battery capacity and even more, it still stands out as you get long usage hours.

Now, back to the question. Can you charge its 4,000 mAh battery wirelessly?

How To Charge The Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is charged the traditional way. You can use a USB cable attached to an adapter that is plugged into a power source. The supported USB cable is the USB type C cable which brings some convenience to the table as you can insert the cable with any side facing up & down.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy A51 supports fast charging, up to 15W. That way, you can get your phone from 0% to 100% in no time. You can activate this built-in feature from the devices’ settings.

Here’s how:

Open “Settings” on your device

Select “Device care”.

Select “Battery”.

Select “Charging”.

Toggle the switch and activate “Fast charging”.

That’s it and you’ll notice the lighting sign whenever your device is plugged in. There are a few things you should know about charging the Samsung Galaxy A51 with Fast Charging activated.

First of all, the feature will work only with a fast charger, like the one that came in the box. If you use a regular charger, it won’t activate. Secondly, with your device plugged in, Fast Charging can neither be activated nor deactivated. Hence, you’ll have to unplug to perform any of those. Finally, in situations where the device gets hot, fast charging deactivates automatically to avoid escalation.

Can You Charge The Samsung Galaxy A51 Wirelessly?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 may not natively support wireless charging but if you’re bent on charging the device wirelessly, there’s a way you can walk around it. This involves using external gadgets like wireless charging cases, wireless charging adapters, and wireless charging pads.

Samsung does feature a wireless charging case but it will only work for Qi-enabled devices. Hence, you might want to check out products from other brand manufacturers. However, you might still have a hard time finding one that’ll work seamlessly.

The best among all, however, would be the wireless charging adapters. There are wireless charging adapters for USB type C devices which you just have to plug in the receiver patch connector like a regular charger. Then, place the receiver patch at the back of the phone and you’re good to go.

Does Samsung A Series Have Wireless Charging?

The Samsung Galaxy A series includes the Galaxy A51, A10s, A20s, A30s, A01, A11, A50s, A21s, A71, etc. Unfortunately, none of the devices in the A-series have wireless charging. So if you were planning on opting for a different A series device with wireless charging in mind, it’s not possible.

The only Samsung devices you can get with wireless charging are the Qi-enabled devices that I have listed before.

Wrapping Up…

To conclude, wireless charging is an interesting feature and for a 2020 device, Samsung ought to have included it in the Galaxy A51 device. However, not supporting wireless charging doesn’t make the A51 less of a phone.

From the phone design to the camera, processor, storage, etc, there’s a lot of features to hype about this phone. If it’s all about the battery and charging, there’s what you hype as well. The 4000 mAh battery is great and its support for fast charging is a major plus.

