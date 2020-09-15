In this post, we will show you how to set up Samsung Galaxy A51 for the first time. By the end of this guide, you’ll have a fully optimized Galaxy A51 that takes advantage of all its latent features.

Did you just purchase a Samsung Galaxy A51? Congratulations on your new android device. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of Samsung’s best phones, and in this post, I’ll walk you through the complete process of setting it up.

To set your Galaxy A51 up, you’ll need:

A Wi-Fi connection

Google account

Your old device (if you have files to transfer)

The first thing you have to do is to charge your device. Setting up the Samsung Galaxy A51 is not a very difficult task and won’t take much of your time, but it’s ideal to ensure that the phone is charged to about 50% at least to avoid any interruption. Thankfully, the phone comes with a charging head and USB for this purpose.

Once your device is charged, apply these steps to set up your Samsung Galaxy A51.

How To Set Up Samsung Galaxy A51

Save

Power it on

You can turn on your phone by holding down the power button for a few seconds. Once it vibrates, it is on while the Samsung screen initiates. Wait for it to boot until the Welcome screen.

Choose Language

From the screen, choose your preferred language and continue by tapping the start arrow.

Accept the Terms and Conditions

Go through the Galaxy A51 terms and tick the box next to “I have read and agree to all the above” to accept. Proceed by tapping ‘Next.’

Choose Your Wi-Fi

From this point, you will need an internet connection to complete the setup; hence, you should connect to a Wi-Fi network. Once your home Wi-Fi comes up, select it, and enter the password to connect.

Log Into Your Google Account

Enter your Google email username and password. It is ideal to login with the email address used on your previous device if you’ve got backups to restore; otherwise, you can log in with any email address. Also, if you have no Google account, you can quickly create one.

Allow Google Services

With your Google account, you have access to several Google services that your phone needs for better performance. Simply toggle on any of them you need and toggle off the ones you don’t. Click on Accept at the next prompt to proceed.

Setup Security

To keep your phone safe, you can either set up a password, fingerprint, face recognition, or password on your Samsung Galaxy A51. You can skip this for later, but you should set it up.

Login Your Samsung Account

To conclude setting up your phone, log in to your Samsung account. If it is your first time with a Samsung device, create a new account instead. This can also be skipped for later.

Then, you will be redirected to your device home, so you can start using your Samsung Galaxy A51.

However, when it comes to setting up phones, there’s always a need to transfer data from old devices. No matter what type of device you were using, you can transfer your data to Samsung using Smart Switch. Here’s how to go about it.

Transferring Files With Smart Switch

With Smart Switch, you can transfer music, videos, photos, contacts, notes, calendars, messages, etc. from your old phone to your Samsung Galaxy A51. Smart Switch is available as an App and transfers files wirelessly and via a cable.

For Samsung and other android devices, you can transfer files wirelessly, while for iOS devices, you should use a cable.

How To Transfer Files From Samsung And Other Android Device

Follow these steps to transfer files from Samsung and other Android devices to your new Samsung Galaxy A51:

Download and install the Smart Switch app on both new and old devices.

Launch the app on both devices and bring them close to each other (within 4 inches).

Select Send data on the old device and Receive data on the new device.

Select Wireless transfer on both devices (For other Android devices, there might be some additional steps, simply follow the on-screen instructions).

Allow access on the old device and then select the files/data you want to transfer from the new device. Then, tap on ‘Transfer.’

Wait for the transfer process to complete, after which you tap ‘Done’.

How To Transfer Files From iOS Devices

Thankfully, you can also transfer your files from iOS to Android i.e. Samsung Galaxy A51. You can transfer with a wired connect with USB or transfer wirelessly from iCloud after backing up your files on your iOS device.

To transfer from iCloud, follow these steps:

Launch Smart Switch on your Galaxy A51

Select Receive tap and select Wireless

Select iPhone/iPad and log in to your Apple account with ID and password

Enter the account verification code and continue

Choose the data you want to transfer and select Import.

Select Import again and wait for the transfer to complete

To transfer using a USB cable:

Connect both devices using the iOS lighting cable and USB-OTG adapter

Launch Smart Switch on your Galaxy A51

Select Receive tap and select Wireless

Select iPhone/iPad

Tap Trust on your iOS device to allow access

Select the data you want to transfer on your Samsung device and select transfer

Wait for the complete transfer process before you tap ‘Done’.

Bottom Line

Save

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is an easy device to set up. You’ll be done with the entire process in a few minutes if you follow the steps discussed in this post. The major hassle for people when they get a new device is file transfer.

Fortunately, Samsung has made it easy with Smart Switch. You can transfer files from your old phone to your new Samsung Galaxy A51 device using Smart Switch, just as discussed above.