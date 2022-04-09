Apple Dual Charger: What We Know About The Rumored USB-C Power Adapter

Apple may soon release its first dual charger.

If you’ve been waiting for an Apple dual charger, you may not have to wait much longer. That’s because a support document briefly surfaced that reveals Apple has likely been at work on a dual charger for some time, and could release it before the year is over.

The news first came to use from 9to5Mac. As the site notes, a support document was temporarily available on Apple’s website, which referenced the unreleased charger. The support document read:

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

The document also stated that the charger will support USB-C Power Delivery Technology: Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A.

So let’s dive in…

Save

What Is The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter?

As of April 2022, it’s an unreleased power charger that has now been leaked in an Apple support document, so we know the company is working on it.

Essentially the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is a standard Apple charger but it features two USB ports on it instead of one. This means you can plug in two USB-C devices into a single charger.

While dual USB chargers have existed for years, this is the first time Apple has ever made its own–and it’s about time. Gone are the days most people only have an iPhone to charge. Many Apple users now have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods they need to charge every night.

If you used Apple’s standard charger to charge these items you’d need three of them. But now with the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, you can charge two of these devices with a single charger.

Will Both Port Charge At 35 Watts?

No, it’s not likely. The way dual (or even triple) chargers work is if only one port is being used to charge a device, that port will have the maximum wattage available. However, if two ports are being used to charge a device, they’ll need to divide the maximum wattage between them. And oftentimes this wattage is not divided evenly.

For example, a 45-watt dual power adapter might relegate a maximum of 25 watts to one port and 20 watts to the other.

From what we know about the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter from the support document, it will offer charging at 35 watts in total. So if you are only charging one device with it, that device should be able to request all 35 watts of charging power (if the device supports it). However, if you are using the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter to charge two devices at the same time, one port will likely be limited to 20 watts while the other port will be limited to 15 watts.

What Devices Will The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter Charge?

We won’t know for sure until Apple actually announced the device, but we can guess. The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter will likely work with iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and the HomePod.

It will also likely support fast charging on the iPhone and iPad (provided the model you have supports fast charging). But we won’t know any of this for sure until Apple officially announces the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, hopefully later this year.

And check out What Apple Products To Expect At WWDC 2022!

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

More