Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Reviews: Worth Buying In 2022?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/06/22 •  10 min read
Reviews

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is arguably the most well-known foldable on the market. But is it any good? Let’s find out by checking out all the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reviews…

Foldable phones. They were talked about for years but now that they’re here most people tend to give them a wide berth. Samsung has been beavering away at the concept for a few years now; it now has a couple of distinct, foldable phones under its belt. And its current foldable flagship is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. But is it worth the money?

If foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 were priced the same as normal phones, you’d probably see a lot more of them in the wild. But this, of course, is not the case; in fact, they’re still way too expensive for 99.9% of people, myself included. Samsung has been working on getting its prices down but even now its foldable phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, are just too pricey for mass market adoption.

This means phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are destined to be niche devices, used by early adopters, those with money to burn, and people that really love their tech. I live in London and, to the best of my knowledge, I have never seen a foldable phone in use out on the streets. The only place I have ever seen one is at launch events and expos like MWC and CES. And even then, they were outnumbered by normal phones 100 to 1.

But is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 different? Is it actually worth your time and money in 2022 and beyond? Let’s first take a look at its specs, then we’ll have a look and see what reviewers made of the phone, and then I’ll add in my own analysis after that in order to help you understand whether or not the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is worth buying over something more traditional (and cheaper) like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs

  • Dimensions: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm open; 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm folded
  • Screen Size: 7.6in open; 6.2in folded
  • Screen Type: Super AMOLED 2268 x 832 pixels 120Hz
  • CPU: Snapdragon 888
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Camera (Rear): 12MP (wide) + 12MP (telephoto) + 12MP (Ultrawide)
  • Battery Size: 4400mAh
  • SD Support: No
  • 5G: Yes
  • Android Version: Android 12
  • Number of Android Updates: 3 + 4 Security Updates
  • IP Rating: IP68
  • Colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver

Do Its Specs Hold Up In 2022?

As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is packed to the hilt with plenty of hardcore specs. You have the Snapdragon 888 CPU which was the company’s 2021 flagship CPU, now replaced by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and – for the first time on a foldable Samsung phone – a proper IP68 water and dust rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Reviews
  • Save

With respect to performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a beast – just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its successor model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a 2021 phone, however, so it is running slightly older hardware than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is due to launch in 2022, so expect a raft of updates with this version, including things like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched with Android 11 but now runs Android 12. The phone will get three major Android updates, taking it to Android 14, as well as four years’ worth of security updates. This means, should you buy this phone today, you’ll still be getting Android updates in 2024. And by that point, you will probably have paid the phone off, so you can think about updating it for a newer model.

Even from the perspective of 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 still holds up very well. It has more than enough power under the hood, a decent camera system, though not quite as good as the S22’s, and more memory than most laptops. This means, from a performance perspective, the phone is still very much top of the pile, although if you want the absolute bleeding-edge you’re going to have to either wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or get the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead.

That’s an overview of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s specs, let’s now take a look at some Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reviews to see what the general consensus is about the phone, its performance, and whether or not it is worth buying in 2022…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Reviews

80

Tom’s Guide

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung retains the title of best foldable phone, and that’s not just because there’s really no competition right now. You get a more durable design, improved multitasking and better displays for a little less money than last time around.

The under-display camera is a step forward in terms of design, letting you see more of the screen when not in use. But you’ll need to trade off some image quality from this 4MP shooter.

Samsung also deserves credit for working with developers to optimize more apps for foldables. However, while I appreciate the S Pen support, Samsung should have included the stylus for $1,799. Plus, the battery life could be better and the overall design slimmer.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a winner, but it’s only for those users who are willing to pay a premium for a phone that can double as a tablet.

90

TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable phone that we recommend to people who would normally call themselves ‘early adopters’, yet held off on buying last year’s Z Fold 2 for good reason.

Those fence-sitters will be swayed by the new Z Fold 3’s S Pen support, greater durability, and water resistance in an otherwise familiar-looking foldable design with unchanged cameras.

It’s still mighty expensive, and therefore not for the average consumer, but it starts at a slightly lower price than its predecessors, making it ideal for those who’ve been looking to buy into the form factor but have been waiting on the sidelines.

80

TechAdvisor

There are a host of refinements that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lords over its predecessor; with a cleaner, hardier design that somehow integrates water resistance, an expanded feature set (including S Pen support) and a lower starting price.

While processing, gaming and camera performance may not be industry-leading, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 focuses on making the foldable concept more attainable without presenting any real sacrifices in any particular area.

What the Fold 3 does highlight within this burgeoning product category, however, is that building experiences for folding form factors is hard and right now, Samsung is the principal driving force behind that getting any easier.

85

Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 remains one of the most interesting and innovative devices in the market in 2022, and the phone is a testament to how far Samsung has come since the launch of the original Galaxy Fold back in 2019.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 overcomes many of the barriers most foldable phones have yet to fix, but it still suffers from the fundamental design flaws of the phone-tablet hybrid form factor. The limited number of competitors are certainly getting stronger, but a lack of global availability makes them a non-starter.

If there was one word to describe the experience of using a Z Fold 3 from launch until today, it would be consistent. Whether it’s software, performance, battery, or camera, regardless of where this device falls short, the experience has remained consistent and reliable since day one.

Not many devices can match that, especially not ones that are this innovative. Despite its shortcomings, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has delivered on an experience that just lacked a bit of polish, but never once sacrificed usability or reliability.

100

Guardian

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a genuine technological marvel from Samsung.

The South Korean firm has improved almost everything with its third-generation folding tablet-phone hybrid. It is faster, smoother, has much improved software, better cameras, a more reliable fingerprint scanner and is £200 cheaper – although still very expensive.

Water resistance is a big step forward for durability. The technology behind it feels more mature while still being the most exciting cutting-edge device available. Stylus support is an added bonus that won’t be for everyone, but for Galaxy Note fans this is the powerhouse replacement for you.

There’s still a crease in the screen and the display remains soft and must be treated with more care. But the biggest issue for the Fold 3 is that it is an on-the-go device, at a time when many of us are stuck at home – a tablet that fits in your pocket is far more useful when you’re out of the house, at work, on the commute or sharing videos with friends. At home, there is usually a bigger and better display within arm’s reach.

80

Expert Reviews

Clearly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is a phone that’s overflowing with positives. Not only is it something to admire, but it’s immediately obvious that Samsung has taken on feedback from previous versions, and it’s been rewarded with one of the most well-rounded foldables we’ve seen to date.

As such, if you’re convinced that the folding form factor is the way smartphones are inevitably headed, and you want to get in on the action before anyone else, then there’s no doubt that this is the phone to get.

The big question, however, is whether Samsung has done enough to get more of these in the pockets of the non-enthusiast, average consumer. Despite the slight reduction, the starting price is still well out of reach for most people, so those of us that aren’t blessed with bulging wallets will have to make do with regular, non-foldy smartphones for at least a little while longer.

Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Worth It?

After three generations and plenty of mistakes, Samsung has really hit its stride with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The design issues have been worked out, the software is now fully optimized for its display, and the phone now even has an official IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Add in things like a decent camera, blazingly hot specs, and a gorgeous Super AMOLED display and it is easy to see why this foldable phone is the foldable phone that most people that buy foldable phones tend to buy. Samsung has finally nailed the concept and, for all intents and purposes, is now the company to beat in the foldable market.

The only potential caveat about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, is that it will soon be replaced by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you’re going to be spending MEGA bucks on a foldable phone, you might as well outhold another month or two and wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – it will have a more powerful CPU, a more refined design, and a heavily updated camera.

If you simply cannot wait until then, sure, grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – the phone will remain competitive for years to come. Plus, you can now pick one up direct from Samsung with 0% APR finance plans which means you can spread the cost over a number of years which makes its price way more palatable. I’d still probably prefer to use a Galaxy S22 Ultra myself but that’s just me. If you want a slice of the future, this phone is currently the best way to do it…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Reviews
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

