Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 RAM – Amount & Type

Wondering how much RAM the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has? THIS much.

If you’re wondering about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 RAM, look no further! In this post, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the RAM inside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Save

How Much RAM Does The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Have?

This is actually an easy question to answer this time around – because it isn’t always easy answering this question with Samsung devices.

You see, many times the RAM inside a Samsung phone can differ depending on what storage option you purchased your Samsung phone with. For example, sometimes a Samsung phone with 256GB of storage will have 4GB of RAM, while the same model with 512GB of storage will have 6GB of RAM.

But for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung made it much easier. All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models have the exact same amount of RAM: 12 GB. This includes:

256GB of storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 12 GB of RAM

512GB of storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 12 GB of RAM

1TB of storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 12 GB of RAM

So know that no matter which storage option of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 you buy, your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have 12GB of RAM.

What Type Of RAM Does The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Have?

Just as all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models have 12GB of RAM, all of that RAM is of the same type. That is, all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

What Is LPDDR5 RAM?

LPDDR5 stands for Low Power Double Data Rate 5. This is a modern type of RAM that supports data transfer speeds of up to 6400 Mbit/s.

Can You Upgrade The RAM In The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

No, you can’t upgrade the RAM in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The only way for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to have more than 12GB of RAM is if Samsung releases a newer model with more RAM.

What Is RAM Used For?

RAM (or random access memory) is an essential component of any computing device. The RAM helps your phone perform tasks more quickly and efficiently. This can include virtually any kind of task, from the opening of apps to editing photos.

Generally, the more RAM your device has, the faster it will run.

However, RAM does have a drawback. Generally, the more RAM you have, the more battery power it sucks through. That’s why advances in RAM aren’t always concerned with speed. The RAM in our devices today are much more power efficient than the RAM in devices of old. The RAM in the devices of tomorrow will be even more power efficient than today.

And check out:

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More