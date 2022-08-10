New Samsung Phones Coming In 2022: Foldables & Flagships…

Samsung has a bunch of new phones coming in 2022, here’s everything you need to know…

If you’re thinking about getting a new phone and you want a Samsung phone, you might want to hold off for a little bit longer. There are a bunch of new Samsung phones just around the corner and they’re shaping up to be pretty significant updates over their predecessors.

Of course, Samsung’s most popular phone, the Galaxy S23, will not be arriving until 2023. But that’s par for the course with this series; it always launches during the first quarter of the new year.

All of Samsung’s remaining 2022 releases will be launched at its Unpacked 2022 event which starts today – August 10. Here are all the new phones that’ll be launched and get a release date before the year’s end.

New Samsung Phones For 2022

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Samsung launch event without some wearables included too, so we’ll also be looking at them too. Reports suggest we’ll get a new set of wireless headphones, a new smartwatch, and a couple of new foldable phones…

Here’s a complete breakdown of Samsung’s new phones (and wearables) that’ll be released during the second half of 2022:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series might not be its biggest seller, but now that it is in its fourth generation with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 nearly all of the kinks and issues with this style of the phone have been ironed out.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to feature a much-improved hinge design, a larger 7.6in internal display (making it truly like a tablet when unfolded), and fully support for S-Pen as well as a dedicated S-Pen case, so you can easily carry the S-Pen with you wherever you go.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not be cheap but, as usual, it will feature a boatload of cutting-edge specs, including a new triple-lens camera, and Samsung’s most advanced design language.

The phone will run on Android 12 with an upgrade to Android 13 when that lands later this year, as well as four additional major Android versions. Will this phone be worth a buy? Potentially. You’ll need deep pockets but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shaping up to be the ultimate foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has already kind of leaked its plans for this phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will pick up where its predecessor left off, having much the same design, shape, and size. All the improvements will relate to its specs and make the crease where the phone folds less visible.

Samsung has also confirmed that it has vastly improved the hinge mechanism, making it more robust and less obvious on the screen. Again, this isn’t a huge update but it will fix one of the Z Flip 3’s main issues: the visible crease on the screen from its hinge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Running on Google’s Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be a MASSIVE update for Samsung’s wearable devices. Early leaks have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have an 80-hour battery life, possess new and exciting specs, and could well go on to outperform the Apple Watch.

Basically, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the Android-based smartwatch many of us have been waiting for…

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Not too much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, save that we know they’ll be available in the following colors – white, graphite, and purple – have improved audio performance and better battery life. But that’s about all that has been revealed thus far.

Again, with these, we’re likely to see Samsung one-up Apple’s AirPods Pro in the battery life department. Although it is possible Apple will counter with the release of the AirPods Pro 2 later this year.

