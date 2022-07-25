Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery: What You Need To Know

Rumors are that the Samsung Galaxy S23 battery will feature new tech.

Wondering about the Samsung Galaxy S23 battery? Read on!

Though Samsung hasn’t announced the Samsung Galaxy S23 yet – and likely won’t until early 2023, plenty of Android fans are eager for news on what Samsung’s next flagship could be like. Particularly, people are concerned about the Samsung Galaxy S23’s battery life.

The concern isn’t hard to understand. While smartphones like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 can seem like near magic at times, no matter what features they have the smartphones are entirely useless without good battery life.

Why? Well, what does any smartphone become once its battery runs out for the day? A useless glass and aluminum brick that does nothing. You can’t even use a smartphone as a doorstop when the battery is dead because it’s too light.

That’s why the battery will always be the single most essential technology of any smartphone on the market.

Thankfully, in the days since the first smartphones launched around 2007, the battery life of smartphones have improved dramatically. Instead of the 8 to 10 hours of battery life of old smartphones used to get, now smartphones often have 18, 20, 24, even 36 hours battery life (in rare cases).

But as smartphones get bigger displays, their battery demands also become larger.

What Is The Battery Life Of The Samsung Galaxy S22?

Before we begin talking about the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S23, we first should look at the battery life of the existing Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Unfortunately, there isn’t one battery life metric for each Samsung Galaxy S22 model. Samsung lists different battery life estimates based on what you are using the phone for.

For example, here is the battery life estimates for the Samsung Galaxy S22, which has a 3700 mAh battery.

Internet Usage Time (LTE) (Hours): Up to 15

Internet Usage Time (Wi-Fi) (Hours): Up to 17

Video Playback Time (Hours, Wireless): Up to 19

Talk Time (4G LTE) (Hours): Up to 33

Audio Playback Time (Hours, Wireless): Up to 57

So anywhere from 15 hours to a whopping 57 hours! Of course, the average battery life for real-world mixed usage probably runs around 17-20 hours.

And here is the battery life estimates for the Samsung Galaxy S22+, which has a 4500 mAh battery.

Internet Usage Time (LTE) (Hours): Up to 19

Internet Usage Time (Wi-Fi) (Hours): Up to 20

Video Playback Time (Hours, Wireless): Up to 22

Talk Time (4G LTE) (Hours): Up to 42

Audio Playback Time (Hours, Wireless): Up to 69

As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ has much better battery life than the Samsung Galaxy S22. That’s mostly due to the much larger 4500 mAh battery.

Finally, here is the battery life estimates for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has a 5000 mAh battery.

Internet Usage Time (LTE) (Hours): Up to 19

Internet Usage Time (Wi-Fi) (Hours): Up to 20

Video Playback Time (Hours, Wireless): Up to 22

Talk Time (4G LTE) (Hours): Up to 38

Audio Playback Time (Hours, Wireless): Up to 81

As you can see here, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s battery life is nearly identical to the Samsung Galaxy S22+ with the exception of audio playback time and 4G LTE talk time. This despite the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra having a larger 5000 mAh battery (the roughly same battery life specs are likely due to the power needs of the Ultra’s better display).

What Is The Battery Life Of The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23?

While no one knows what the battery life of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 will be, it’s likely it will be better than on the equivalent Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Why? The Elec reports that Samsung is exploring a new batter technique that stacks battery materials in layers instead of winding them.

This is the same method used in electric vehicle batteries. If Samsung can apply this technology to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, The Elec says Samsung may be able to boost battery life by 10%.

If so, the bae model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 could have around 17 hours of LTE Internet time, 19 hours of Wi-Fi Internet time, and 21 hours of video playback time. Of course, we’ll need to wait for Samsung to announce the phone before we know for sure what the Samsung Galaxy S23 battery will offer.

