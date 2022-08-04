OnePlus has confirmed which of its phones will be getting updated to Android 13…

Android 13 will get its official release date later this year. The first phones to run Google’s new Android platform will, of course, be its incoming and highly leaked Pixel 7 series handsets.

Keen to score some points with its user base, OnePlus has now confirmed which of its current roster of phones will be getting updated to Android 13 between the end of 2022 and Q1 2023. Here’s the full list which has now been confirmed by OnePlus:

OnePlus Phones Getting Android 13 Update OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Once Android 13 begins rolling out to OnePlus phones it will, of course, be packaged inside OxygenOS 13. The new software will debut OnePlus’ “Aquamorphic” design language, bringing a host of new features and abilities to the aforementioned OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone to get Android 13, followed by the OnePlus 10T. After these two phones have received the update, OnePlus will be – presumably slowly – rolling out Android 13 to its other phones, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8, the Nord 2, and the Nord CE.

OnePlus Nord N20 WILL NOT Get Android 13

Bizarrely, the OnePlus Nord N20 is NOT listed as getting Android 13. The Nord N20 launched in April 2022.

I say, bizarrely, but it still hasn’t got Android 12, so I guess OnePlus has all but given up on this phone and is leaving it out to pasture. Probably one to avoid if you’re looking to buy a new OnePlus phone any time soon.

OnePlus did not detail when users can expect Android 13 to arrive, only that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10T would be first in line to get it. Given the company’s track record, one can assume the 10 Pro and the 10T will get it sometime between September and December, while the rest will receive it during early 2023.

That’s my best guesstimate, based on how OnePlus rollouts tend to go. I could be wrong, of course, but this is usually the way things play out with Android updates: it is always a trickle, never an all-at-once deluge.

