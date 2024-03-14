11 Exciting New Features Inside VIVO’s FunTouch OS 14

03/14/24 • 4 min read

Pin

VIVO’s FunTouch OS 14 update is now out in the wild but what’s new inside this update? Here’s a 12 of FunTouch OS 14’s best new features…

TL;DR: VIVO’s FunTouch OS 14 Update Highlights Launch Date : October 7, 2023, with a phased rollout.

: October 7, 2023, with a phased rollout. Initial Devices : VIVO X90 Pro and iQOO 11 starting mid-October.

: VIVO X90 Pro and iQOO 11 starting mid-October. Phased Rollout: Extends through May 2024 for other VIVO and iQOO models. Here’s all the best new features inside VIVO’s FunTouch OS 14 update.

VIVO’s FunTouch OS 14 is the latest iteration of its custom user interface, designed to run atop the Android. It brings a host of improvements and new features aimed at enhancing usability, performance, and providing a more intuitive user interface.

AI features, battery management, and customization options are among the key highlights inside this update.

I’ve had quite a bit of time to get to know FunTouch OS 14 and, as updates go, it’s a pretty significant one. There’s A LOT of changes under the hood, some big and significant, others more subtle.

This article is designed to take you through all the best new additions, features, and capabilities of FunTouch OS 14, so you can get the absolute most out of this new update. Let’s dig in!

VIVO FunTouch OS 14 Best New Features Pin Smooth Envision for Better RAM Management: FunTouch OS 14 introduces Smooth Envision, which reduces persistent processes and optimizes RAM usage, freeing up to 600 MB of available RAM on devices with at least 8 GB of memory. App Retainer for Improved Multitasking: The new App Retainer feature ensures your apps stay running in the background, allowing for seamless switching between tasks without losing your progress. Motion Blur for Buttery Smooth Animations: Select VIVO smartphones will now simulate motion blur when opening and closing apps, enhancing the smoothness of 60 Hz displays by 18.7%. Enhanced Small Window Multitasking: FunTouch OS 14 takes multitasking to the next level, supporting up to 12 active background windows, improved visibility of adjustment lines, and a non-interactive mini small window mode. Personalized Lock Screen: Clock Styles Customize your lock screen experience by choosing from a variety of clock styles, making your device truly unique. New Always-On Display: Styles Keep your screen alive with new always-on display styles, allowing you to see important information at a glance without draining your battery. MY Color Palette: Inspired by Material You Inspired by Google’s Material You design, FunTouch OS 14 introduces the MY color palette, letting you personalize your device’s aesthetic to match your style. Advanced Video Editing Tools: Unleash your creativity with improved video editing capabilities, including support for exporting videos in original quality, customizable settings up to 4K at 60FPS, and 25 new filters. Enhanced Album Browsing and Viewing: Enjoy a better album browsing and viewing experience, making it easier than ever to relive your cherished memories. Smart Mirroring for Privacy Protection: FunTouch OS 14 prioritizes your privacy with the Smart Mirroring feature, preventing accidental exposure of personal information. Additional Password Verification for Hidden Photos: Keep your hidden photos safe with an additional password verification step, ensuring your privacy is never compromised.

Which VIVO Phones is FunTouch OS 14 Compatible With?

Pin

VIVO announced the launch of FunTouch OS 14 on October 7, 2023. The initial rollout started with just two phones: the VIVO X90 Pro and iQOO 11, kicking off in mid-October.

For other VIVO phones, the update is in the process of being rolled out in a “phased” manner. The VIVO X70 series, V29e, V25, V25 Pro, T2 Pro 5G, and Y100 started receiving the update in January 2024, with subsequent updates extending through May 2024 for other models.

With the iQOO lineup (beyond the iQOO 11 which got it early), models like the iQOO 9 Pro, 9T, and others are set to receive the update in stages, continuing through April 2024. The entire process – with supported phones – is expected to conclude in May 2024. And then work begins on FunTouch OS 15.