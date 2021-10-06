Will The Galaxy S22 Have An SD Card Slot?

Will the Samsung Galaxy S22 come with an SD card slot? Here’s what we know so far…

The Galaxy S22 launch is mere weeks away – potentially, anyway, so long as it doesn’t get delayed – and we know both the S10 and S20 had SD support. But will the Samsung Galaxy S22 come with an SD card slot?

The bonus of running SD cards on your phone, beyond expanding the phone’s potential storage, is that it enables you to quickly move photo and video files from your phone to your laptop or desktop PC for editing on the big screen.

As cameras and video capabilities get more and more advanced in phones, plenty more professional content creators are turning to their phones rather than their DSLR to shoot and create video content for platforms like YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Instagram.

This is why Samsung included SD support on the Galaxy S10 and S20. It knows that its users want the ability to not only expand their phone’s storage but also use SD cards to quickly manage and move data from the phone to another medium, like a PC.

Save

Apple’s failure to do this with its iPhone, as well as NOT including USB Type C on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, is one of the company’s biggest errors in recent times. Imagine trying to export ProRes footage via Apple’s lightning port? Ewww.

Will The Samsung Galaxy S22 Have An SD Card Slot?

Given how things played out with the Galaxy S21, its SD card slot was MIA, it is almost certain that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will ship with full SD card support. Samsung is a big advocate of SD cards; it even details why it likes them so much on its website.

However, there is always the outside chance that Samsung WILL NOT include SD cards on the Galaxy S22. It didn’t include SD cards on the Galaxy S21, so it is possible that it may exclude this feature on 2022’s Galaxy S22.

And one really cool aspect about the Galaxy S22 featuring SD card support is that users with older Galaxy S phones, phones like the Galaxy S10 and S20 will be able to insert their existing SD cards inside their new Galaxy S22 phones which is great for managing data and things like photos and videos.

As for sizes, the Galaxy S22 – like predecessor models, the Galaxy S20, for instance – will likely feature support for up to 1TB SD cards. This will give you ample external storage on your phone. And, if you want to save money on the S22, it also allows you to go for a cheaper model with less internal storage.

And when you consider how expensive Apple’s 1TB iPhone 13 Pro is, going with a 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra and getting a 1TB SD card does appear to make quite a lot of sense, especially if you’re going to be using your phone to create and make content.

Me? I think I’d be happy with a 512GB SD card; they’re way cheaper and provide more than enough storage for nearly every time of user, from professional types right down to serial torrent abusers.

And if you want to pick up a new Samsung phone, now’s the time – Samsung is offering 0% interest finance on ALL of its smartphones. You could pick up the Galaxy S21 Ultra for £33/$33 per month.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.