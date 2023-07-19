Apple’s iPhone X is No Longer Supported – Here’s Why…

Pin

The iPhone X has been a hugely popular choice for tens of millions of consumers, but as of 2023 the phone is no longer supported which means no more iOS updates…

Reason for Discontinuation: Apple discontinues support for older iPhone models due to the lifecycle of technology. As new technologies emerge and new iPhone models are introduced with advanced features, older models become less capable of keeping up with the demands of new software and apps. This is a necessary step for Apple to continue delivering high-quality products and services.

Here’s the thing: iPhones last for AGES, especially when compared to their Android-powered counterparts. If you buy the iPhone 14 today, for instance, you’ll be able to run it, complete with timely updates, until well into the late-2020s.

With an Android phone, you’ll get three years’ worth of Android updates in most cases (or five years, if you go with the OnePlus 11). This is why iPhones, and the iPhone X in particular, are so popular on the refurbished market.

Apple Has Stopped Supporting The iPhone X

The iPhone X is now no longer recommended. It had a good run but the phone has now reached its second end-of-life; the first being when Apple officially discontinued it, the second when it ceases support for iOS updates.

As of 2023, the iPhone X had now joined Apple’s growing list of discontinued and no-longer-supported iPhones.

Is The iPhone X Still Good In 2023?

The days of the iPhone X being a solid choice now, however, are well and truly over; if an iPhone doesn’t get iOS updates anymore, it is effectively dead. After 12 months or so, apps will stop working, you will not be protected from bugs and security flaws, and the phone will lack newer features.

If you’re looking for a refurbished iPhone that doesn’t cost much, your next best option would be the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – both will get iOS 17. But the likelihood of them getting iOS 18 is pretty slim; both of these phones, as well as the iPhone XR, will no longer be supported in 2024.

Best iPhone X Alternative Right Now?

What does this mean? None of these iPhones are now worth buying. You’ll get less than 12 months’ worth of support with them. My advice is to go with something newer, if you’re looking for a cheap, refurbished iPhone . Fortunately, you have plenty of options when it comes to excellent refurbished iPhones.

As of right now, I’d be looking at the iPhone 11 Pro Max, if you don’t mind not having 5G, or the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13, if you want 5G but still want to keep the overall costs of acquiring the phone relatively low.

Why Does Apple Stop Supporting Older iPhone Models?

First things first, let’s talk about the circle of tech life. Just like everything else in this world, technology has a lifecycle. It’s born, it grows, it peaks, and eventually, it becomes outdated. This is an inevitable part of technological progress. As new technologies emerge, older ones naturally become obsolete. And this applies to iPhones as well.

Every year, Apple introduces a new iPhone model, packed with the latest and greatest features. These new models come with more powerful processors, improved cameras, and a host of other upgrades. As a result, older models gradually become less capable of keeping up with the demands of new software and apps.

The Burden of Legacy Support

Supporting older iPhone models isn’t just about keeping the software running. It’s also about ensuring security, compatibility with new apps, and providing a smooth user experience. This is what we call legacy support.

Legacy support is a bit like juggling. The more balls you have in the air, the harder it is to keep them all going. Every iPhone model that Apple continues to support adds to the complexity of this juggling act.

It means more testing, more optimization, and more resources. At some point, it becomes more practical for Apple to retire older models and focus on the ones that can fully benefit from the latest updates and features.

The Push for Progress

Apple is a company that’s always looking forward. It’s in their DNA to push the boundaries of what’s possible, to innovate, and to evolve. And sometimes, this means making tough decisions.

By phasing out support for older iPhone models, Apple can focus its resources on developing new features and improving the user experience for current models. It’s a way of ensuring that they continue to deliver the high-quality products and services that their customers have come to expect.

The User Experience

At the end of the day, Apple’s primary concern is the user experience. They want to ensure that every interaction with an iPhone is smooth, enjoyable, and hassle-free. And unfortunately, older iPhone models can’t always provide this.

As technology advances, apps and software become more demanding. They require more processing power, more memory, and more advanced features. Older iPhone models, with their outdated hardware, simply can’t keep up. They become slower, less responsive, and more prone to crashes. And this isn’t the kind of experience that Apple wants for its users.

So, while it might be frustrating when Apple stops supporting older iPhone models, it’s important to remember that it’s not a decision they take lightly. It’s a necessary step in the ongoing cycle of technological progress, one that allows Apple to continue delivering the best possible products and services to its customers.

So, if you’re still holding onto that old iPhone, maybe it’s time to consider an upgrade? Here’s the best iPhone models you can buy right now.