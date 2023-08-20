Swype Keyboard is DEAD: Here’s What To Use Instead…

Pin

Swype popularized swipe-based texting for many users on Android but the app is now dead. Here’s some excellent Swype alternatives to try instead…

Swype Keyboard is dead. Yep, the keyboard app, which was one of the most popular apps of all time inside Google Play, is officially being discontinued.

Swype Keyboard was so popular with users that Huawei even hard-installed it on its phones. But the company behind Swype Keyboard, Nuance, has now confirmed that the keyboard app will soon reach its end of life.

Here’s a statement from the company on the issue:

“Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses.”

As the statement says, Nuance is more interested in AI and developing software for business users versus making freemium apps for average joes like me and you.

The app will still exist, and you can download it, but Nuance will not be issuing any updates to the software from here on out. You still have plenty of other options available, however, so all is not lost.

Best Swype Alternatives

SwiftKey: The Intuitive Typist’s Dream

SwiftKey in a Nutshell

Created by SwiftKey, this keyboard app goes beyond the call of duty, offering a unique feature called SwiftKey Cloud to sync your language preferences across multiple devices.

What Sets It Apart

SwiftKey Cloud : Syncs your language database across multiple devices, learning your typing habits from social media and email.

: Syncs your language database across multiple devices, learning your typing habits from social media and email. Data Anonymity: Concerned about privacy? All your data is stored anonymously in the cloud.

The Good

With over 2.5 million downloads, it’s a crowd favorite on Android.

The UI is as smooth as butter, breaking away from the standard Android keyboard layout.

Despite a learning curve with its swipe features, the precision is a lifesaver when you’re trying to type with one hand.

The Caveats

It doesn’t scroll to the most recent messages in the SMS app.

On iOS, especially on the iPad and iPhone 4s, it falls a little short.

Gboard: Google’s Keyboard Maestro

The Gboard Experience

A product of Google, this keyboard introduces search right where you need it—your keyboard.

Standout Features

Google Search Integration : Look up and share information without switching apps.

: Look up and share information without switching apps. Context-Aware Predictions: Learns your language style over time to offer increasingly accurate word suggestions.

The Upside

The space bar doubles as a trackpad, an underrated functionality you’ll fall in love with.

A ‘one-hand mode’ sets it apart from the sea of Android keyboards out there.

The Downside

Unlike SwiftKey, it doesn’t predict niche terms; you’re on your own for adding words to the dictionary.

It goes through a significant amount of personal data.

GO Keyboard: The Jack-of-All-Trades

The GO Keyboard Pitch

Developed by Gomo Dev Team, this keyboard app is a multi-lingual powerhouse that even predicts your next word.

Key Takeaways

Layout Flexibility : The keyboard changes its layout depending on your language, which is more helpful than you’d think.

: The keyboard changes its layout depending on your language, which is more helpful than you’d think. Emoji Overload: Who doesn’t love a good emoji? GO Keyboard has you covered.

Pros

The keyboard supports ‘fantasy text’, whatever that means.

It includes an auto-memory feature for predictive text.

Cons

The privacy implications are a black mark; it’s been criticized for sending user data to remote servers.

The keys are spaced too closely, which may result in more typos than you’d like.

Bottom Line

While all three keyboards offer unique features to improve your digital typing experience, SwiftKey stands out for its robust learning algorithms, Gboard for its seamless Google integration, and GO Keyboard for its range of customizable features. Yet, each has its caveats, so your perfect keyboard may just boil down to what you’re willing to compromise on.

After a few weeks with Gboard, for instance, you’ll find its predictive text feature becoming increasingly accurate, which could be a game-changer for your typing speed. It’s clear that Google is committed to refining the experience, making it a strong contender in the Android keyboard arena.

So, which one are you typing with?

SwiftKey and Gboard are two excellent options. I’ve used both over the years, and while I predominantly use SwiftKey, I do have a lot of love for Gboard, so if you’re after a decent keyboard for Android, check those two out.