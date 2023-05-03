Motorola Edge+ 2023 Goes Official In North America

Motorola has launched its latest flagship, Motorola Edge+, in North American markets.

This is the 2023 edition of Motorola Edge+, not to be confused with the 2020 smartphone of the same name and the Motorola Edge+ 5G UW launched last year. The smartphone is really the North American edition of Motorola Edge 40 Pro in the global market.

In this article, let’s discuss everything you need to know about Motorola Edge+ 2023.

Motorola Edge+ Price & Availability

Motorola has positioned Motorola Edge+ 2023 as a premium flagship device, which means the phone demands a premium pricing of $799.

The unlocked version of Motorola Edge+ will be available via Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola.com from May 25. It will also be available through Boost Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Consumer Cellular, but not Verizon or T-Mobile. The phone is coming to Canada through Motorola.com on May 19, with a price of CAD $1,300. The phone was already launched for Europe and the UK as Moto Edge 40 Pro.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications And Key Features

Motorola Edge+ comes with a design reminiscent of recent Motorola phones, a simple design with a rectangular camera array that hosts the triple camera on the back; the back glass panel also hosts the Motorola logo in the centre.

Turn it to the front; the phone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection; the same protection is provided on the back glass as well.

Motorola Edge+ is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the flagship Snapdragon chipset and the fastest Android chip currently. It is the same chipset we saw in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 Ultra and more. The phone only comes in a single variant of 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Motorola Edge+ also has a flagship-level camera setup, a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and support for OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x telephoto optical zoom lens. On the front, we get a 60MP front camera for selfies.

Motorola Edge+ is juiced up by a 5100mAh battery and supports 68W fast wired charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Like all Motorola phones, Motorola Edge+ comes with Motorola’s My UX skin, a close-to-stock Android custom skin with some Moto features sprinkled over the vanilla Android you see in Pixel devices.

The phone comes in only a single colour, Interstellar Black. It weighs 203 grams and measures 161.16 × 74 × 8.59mm. The phone also gets water and dust resistance as it has an IP68 rating. It also has a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.