Motorola’s Flagship For 2023 Is Here! – Moto Edge 40 Pro 

Motorola is back in the premium segment – here’s everything you need to know about Moto Edge 40 Pro.

After the recent leaks, Motorola has launched its flagship smartphone for 2023 in the global market, the Moto Edge 40 Pro.

Moto Edge 40 Pro was previously launched in China as Moto X40 back in 2022, and it hopes to go against the likes of the OnePlus 11, Pixel 7, and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the global market.

Pin

Motorola hasn’t been a very active player in the premium segment. It usually releases one flagship per year in its Edge series. Let’s talk about the latest addition to the Edge Pro series from Motorola!

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Price And Availability

Moto Edge 40 Pro is priced at €899.99 in Europe, and it is available in a single variant, one with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Motorola mentioned it will be available soon “in the coming days.” The company has mentioned that it will be available soon in Latin American markets as well, but it hasn’t revealed the price of the device for that market.

Motorola has also mentioned that it plans to launch more Edge-branded phones in the North American market this year, which means we could see Edge 40 Pro launch in the US market as well.

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Key Features And Specifications

Pin Pin Pin Pin

Motorola has gone for a minimal approach to the design of this phone. It has a rectangular camera array that houses its three cameras and the flash. It has the Motorola logo on the back, on the centre side.

The phone comes in two colours: Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue. The device also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Pin

Moto Edge 40 Pro has a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a resolution of Full HD+. It has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certifications. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, also used on the back panel.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the fastest Android chip. It will ensure that you’ll not be running out of breath with the performance of the phone.

Pin

In terms of cameras, the phone has a triple-camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP one with support for OIS which has an aperture of f/1.8. The ultra-wide camera also has a 50MP sensor, with a 114° field of view. The third camera is a 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the phone has a 60MP selfie camera.

Pin

The phone is backed up by a 4,600mAh battery which supports 125W super fast wired charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The included charger can charge up the phone from 0-50% in 7 minutes, while it will full charge the device in under 20 minutes.

Moto Edge 40 Pro runs on Android 13 out of the box, with Motorola specific customizations. It supports Motorola’s “Ready For” desktop environment, which provides you a full desktop experience and supports Think Shield, Moto Secure and Family Space.