Apple’s A14 Chipset Will Be BLAZINGLY Fast…

The iPhone 12 is coming. That much we know. And while there is debate over its release date – will it be September or October – we do know there will most likely be four models (the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max) and they will all run on Apple’s new A14 SoC.

OLED screens are said to be coming to ALL iPhone 12 models, even the cheaper iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. There will be massive camera updates too – pretty much across the board. But that’s not the coolest thing about the iPhone 12. Neither is the fact that they will all run on 5G. No, the coolest thing about the incoming iPhone 12 range is, once again, its CPU – the A14.

Leaked A14 Benchmarks Are Off The Charts…

Qualcomm has Snapdragon, Samsung has Exynos, and Apple has its A-Series SoCs. Qualcomm and Samsung have been making CPUs for years. But Apple, a relative upstart in the field, is now way out in front of both companies – and that’s when you’re talking about its current A13 platform.

Leaked benchmarks for the A14 suggest we could be looking at MASSIVE performance uplift over the A13. How much? Industry insider Komiya reckons the A14’s CPU will be 40% faster than the A13 and the GPU will be 50% faster – basically, if this is true, the A14 will destroy everything (for about the next three years).

And make no mistake: the A13 is no slouch. The CPU from inside the iPhone 11 range is currently the most potent SoC on the planet right now; it wipes the floor with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and Samsung’s Exynos 992. Adding in an additional 40% performance on top of this already potent platform would make Apple’s iPhone 12 range untouchable from a performance perspective.

Why Is The A14 CPU So Powerful?

As with ALL things related to CPUs, you’re only as good as your manufacturing process. Apple’s A14 CPU will move from a 7nm to a 5nm manufacturing process, a process that will likely be handled by TSMC. When it comes to chip manufacturing processes, smaller is better. This is why Intel is having such a hard time at the moment – it’s stuck on 7nm.

The move to 5nm will make Apple’s SoC more efficient, faster, and enable it to run cooler for longer. The leap to 5nm is well-timed too; Apple is also gearing up to unleash its first Apple Silicon (ARM) MacBooks and iMacs. And these Macs will run on the same chipsets as Apple’s iPhones and iPads.

By 2021, Apple will have the world’s first unified computing platform – its phones, computers, tablets, and wearables will ALL run on the same chipsets and operating systems. And this is a very big deal.

In order to make Apple Silicon Macs competitive, the 5nm process is essential. Apple basically has two years, that’s how long the transition from x86 to Apple Silicon will take, to show the world that it can beat Intel at its own game.

On top of this, the same leaker of this information also claims that Apple is planning to switch a 3nm process for its A16X CPU in 2023. This CPU will apparently go on to power a foldable iPad which will be made up of two panels that seamlessly fold together.

The foldable iPad will be designed for use with Apple Glasses and/or Apple’s yet-to-be-released VR headset.

Basically, between now and 2023, you can expect Apple, not Intel or Qualcomm, to be driving ALL the innovation and headlines when it comes to CPU technology and advancements.

Things are about to get very interesting…

