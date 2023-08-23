Joy-Con vs Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: What’s the Difference?

Pin

What’s the difference between Nintendo’s Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller? Here’s everything you need to know, including the PROS and CONS of each controller…

When it comes to gaming on the Nintendo Switch, choosing the right controller can make all the difference.

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated esports enthusiast, the Nintendo Switch offers two primary controller options: the Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

But what sets them apart? In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the key differences, advantages, and use-cases for each controller to help you make an informed decision.

Joy-Con vs Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Key Differences Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Dual-Purpose Design : Suitable for both handheld and docked modes.

: Suitable for both handheld and docked modes. Versatility : Ideal for hobby gamers and quick multiplayer games.

: Ideal for hobby gamers and quick multiplayer games. Hand Size : Great for players with smaller hands.

: Great for players with smaller hands. Special Features : HD Rumble, Amiibo support, and motion controls.

: HD Rumble, Amiibo support, and motion controls. Battery Life : Up to 20 hours.

: Up to 20 hours. Weight : 3.52oz.

: 3.52oz. Price: VIEW LATEST DEALS Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Comfort : Ergonomic design ideal for long gaming sessions.

: Ergonomic design ideal for long gaming sessions. Button Layout : Larger buttons and a more intuitive layout.

: Larger buttons and a more intuitive layout. Hand Size : Better for players with larger hands.

: Better for players with larger hands. Battery Life : Up to 40 hours.

: Up to 40 hours. Weight : 14.1oz.

: 14.1oz. Price: VIEW LATEST DEALS.

Joy-Cons

Pin

A Joy-Con is one of the two detachable controllers that come with the Nintendo Switch console. They can be used in various configurations: attached to the console for handheld mode, detached for tabletop gaming, or slid into a grip accessory to mimic a more traditional controller.

Joy-Cons are designed to be versatile. You can attach them to the sides of the Nintendo Switch for handheld gaming or detach them for use in tabletop or TV mode. One of the standout features of Joy-Cons is that each one can function as a standalone controller. This allows for instant two-player gaming without the need for an additional controller.

Joy-Con PROS Versatility : Joy-Cons are incredibly versatile, allowing you to switch between handheld and docked modes seamlessly. This makes them perfect for hobby gamers who enjoy a variety of gaming styles.

: Joy-Cons are incredibly versatile, allowing you to switch between handheld and docked modes seamlessly. This makes them perfect for hobby gamers who enjoy a variety of gaming styles. Portability : Weighing just 3.52oz, Joy-Cons are easy to carry around, making your Nintendo Switch even more portable.

: Weighing just 3.52oz, Joy-Cons are easy to carry around, making your Nintendo Switch even more portable. Multiplayer Fun : Joy-Cons are ideal for quick, fun multiplayer games. Their design allows for easy sharing, turning any gathering into a gaming party.

: Joy-Cons are ideal for quick, fun multiplayer games. Their design allows for easy sharing, turning any gathering into a gaming party. Special Features : With HD Rumble, Amiibo support, and motion controls, Joy-Cons offer a unique gaming experience that goes beyond traditional button pressing.

: With HD Rumble, Amiibo support, and motion controls, Joy-Cons offer a unique gaming experience that goes beyond traditional button pressing. Portability : Weighing just 3.52oz, Joy-Cons are easy to carry around, making your Nintendo Switch even more portable.

: Weighing just 3.52oz, Joy-Cons are easy to carry around, making your Nintendo Switch even more portable. Multiplayer Fun : Joy-Cons are ideal for quick, fun multiplayer games. Their design allows for easy sharing, turning any gathering into a gaming party.

: Joy-Cons are ideal for quick, fun multiplayer games. Their design allows for easy sharing, turning any gathering into a gaming party. Special Features: With HD Rumble, Amiibo support, and motion controls, Joy-Cons offer a unique gaming experience that goes beyond traditional button pressing.

Pin Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 5.0 $78.90 Joy-Cons are incredibly versatile, allowing you to switch between handheld and docked modes seamlessly. This makes them perfect for hobby gamers who enjoy a variety of gaming styles. Pros: Dual-Purpose Design: Suitable for both handheld and docked modes.

Dual-Purpose Design: Suitable for both handheld and docked modes. Versatility: Ideal for hobby gamers and quick multiplayer games.

Versatility: Ideal for hobby gamers and quick multiplayer games. Hand Size: Great for players with smaller hands.

Hand Size: Great for players with smaller hands. Special Features: HD Rumble, Amiibo support, and motion controls.

Special Features: HD Rumble, Amiibo support, and motion controls. Battery Life: Up to 20 hours.

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours. Weight: 3.52oz. VIEW LATEST DEALS We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Pin

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an optional accessory designed to enhance your gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch. Unlike the Joy-Cons, which are small and detachable, the Pro Controller is a full-sized, traditional gamepad that offers a more comfortable and ergonomic gaming experience.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller PROS Ergonomic Design : The Pro Controller is designed for comfort, featuring a more traditional shape that fits well in the hands. It’s particularly useful for extended gaming sessions.

: The Pro Controller is designed for comfort, featuring a more traditional shape that fits well in the hands. It’s particularly useful for extended gaming sessions. Enhanced Controls : The Pro Controller features larger buttons and a more intuitive button layout compared to Joy-Cons, making it ideal for games that require quick reflexes and precision.

: The Pro Controller features larger buttons and a more intuitive button layout compared to Joy-Cons, making it ideal for games that require quick reflexes and precision. Long Battery Life : One of the standout features is its impressive battery life, lasting up to 40 hours on a single charge.

: One of the standout features is its impressive battery life, lasting up to 40 hours on a single charge. Weight and Build : The Pro Controller weighs 14.1oz, giving it a solid, substantial feel without being too heavy.

: The Pro Controller weighs 14.1oz, giving it a solid, substantial feel without being too heavy. Price: The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller retails for around $69.99, making it a bit cheaper than a pair of Joy-Cons.

Pin Nintendo Switch Pro Controller 4.5 $89.61 The Pro Controller is designed for comfort, making it ideal for long gaming sessions. Its ergonomic shape and larger buttons reduce hand fatigue.

Pros: Comfort: Ergonomic design ideal for long gaming sessions.

Comfort: Ergonomic design ideal for long gaming sessions. Button Layout: Larger buttons and a more intuitive layout.

Button Layout: Larger buttons and a more intuitive layout. Hand Size: Better for players with larger hands.

Hand Size: Better for players with larger hands. Battery Life: Up to 40 hours.

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours. Weight: 14.1oz. VIEW LATEST DEALS We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Can They Be Used Together?

Pin

When it comes to multiplayer gaming on the Nintendo Switch, players often find themselves at a crossroads: should they opt for the versatile Joy-Cons or the ergonomic Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

But what if you didn’t have to choose? One of the most underrated yet game-changing features of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to support both Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller in the same multiplayer session.

This opens up a world of possibilities, allowing for a unique blend of casual and serious gaming experiences that cater to players with different preferences and hand sizes.

Why This Matters

The Nintendo Switch’s inclusive design philosophy extends to its controller options, offering a level of flexibility rarely seen in console gaming.

This means that in a multiplayer setting, each player can choose the controller that best suits their gaming style and physical comfort.

For instance, younger players or those with smaller hands might find the Joy-Cons more manageable, while more experienced gamers might prefer the heft and button layout of the Pro Controller.

The Casual and Serious Gaming Blend

Imagine hosting a gaming night where some of your friends are casual gamers, while others are more competitive. The ability to use both Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller simultaneously ensures that everyone can engage with the game in a way that makes the most sense for them.

Casual gamers can enjoy the intuitive, motion-based gameplay that Joy-Cons offer, while the more serious gamers can take advantage of the precision and control provided by the Pro Controller.

Versatility in Game Selection

The compatibility of both controller types also expands the range of games you can enjoy in a multiplayer setting.

Whether it’s a fast-paced racing game, a strategic battle royale, or a relaxed puzzle game, the mixed controller setup ensures that all players can participate and enjoy the experience to the fullest.

Catering to Different Hand Sizes

Hand size and comfort are often overlooked factors that can significantly impact one’s gaming experience. The Joy-Cons, being smaller and lighter, are often more comfortable for children or adults with smaller hands.

On the other hand, the Pro Controller, with its ergonomic design, provides a more comfortable grip for those with larger hands.

The ability to use both in a multiplayer setting means that everyone can game for longer periods without discomfort, making for a more enjoyable and inclusive experience.

Wrapping Up…

Pin

In summary, Joy-Cons offer versatility and are great for casual gaming and players with smaller hands. On the other hand, the Pro Controller provides a more comfortable and precise gaming experience, especially for more serious gamers. Your choice ultimately depends on your gaming needs and preferences.

But the Pro Controller is both cheaper and has better battery life (it’s basically double at 40 hours), so if you’re on a budget, for once, the Pro option is actually the better value choice…

Further Reading