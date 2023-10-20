Is It Worth Buying An Xbox One S In 2023? Potentially…

By Richard Goodwin Updated: 10/20/23 • 11 min read

Pin

It’s old, but is it still any good? Here’s everything you need to know about buying an Xbox One S in 2023…

Quick Answer [TL;DR] The Xbox One S is a strong choice for casual or budget-conscious gamers in 2023, offering features like 4K streaming and HDR support in a sleek design. However, it’s not a true 4K gaming console and its discontinued status may impact long-term support. For those seeking top-tier performance, the Xbox One X or next-gen Xbox Series X and S are better options. But if you’re looking for a casual gaming experience or a budget-friendly console for the kids, the Xbox One S offers significant value. It is now super-cheap to buy one.

So, you’re thinking about buying an Xbox One S in 2023. Good choice? Maybe. Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty. We’ll explore its limitations, how it stacks up against the newer Xbox One X, and who this console is really for.

What This Article Will Cover: Limitations of the Xbox One S : What you’re giving up by choosing this console.

: What you’re giving up by choosing this console. Comparison with Xbox One X : How the Xbox One S stacks up against its more powerful sibling.

: How the Xbox One S stacks up against its more powerful sibling. Target Audience: Who would benefit most from owning an Xbox One S in 2023.

Let’s dig in…

The Xbox One S: A Brief Overview

Pin

Released in 2016, the Xbox One S served as Microsoft’s initial upgrade to the original Xbox One console. This newer model boasted a slimmer design, making it more aesthetically pleasing and easier to fit into your entertainment center.

But it wasn’t just about looks; the Xbox One S also came with enhanced features like 4K Ultra HD video streaming. This means you could watch your favorite shows and movies in stunning detail.

Additionally, the console offered High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for gaming. HDR enhances the color and contrast of your games, making the visuals more vibrant and lifelike.

As for storage, the Xbox One S provided multiple options to suit different needs, coming in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants. This allowed gamers to choose based on their storage requirements, whether they download lots of games or prefer to stick with a few favorites.

However, there’s a crucial point to consider: Microsoft discontinued the Xbox One S in 2020. This was done to make way for the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S.

The discontinuation could potentially affect the availability of new units and support for the console down the line. So while the Xbox One S has its merits, its discontinued status is something you’ll want to factor into your decision-making process.

Design and Development

Pin

The Xbox One S isn’t just a powerhouse; it’s also a looker. It’s 40% smaller than the original Xbox One, making it easier to fit into tight spaces or carry around. The console comes in a sleek robot white color, adding a modern touch to your gaming setup.

But the changes aren’t just skin deep. The design also underwent functional tweaks.

For instance, one USB port was moved to the front of the console. This is a small but significant change, making it more convenient to plug in accessories or charge controllers.

However, there’s a catch.

The Xbox One S eliminated the Kinect port that was present in the original Xbox One. If you’re a fan of Kinect games or use it for voice commands, you’ll need to purchase a separate adapter to make it compatible with the Xbox One S.

This could be an additional cost and a bit of a hassle if Kinect functionality is important to you.

Hardware Specs The Xbox One S packs some serious tech under its hood. It supports 4K resolution, which means you can stream movies and TV shows in ultra-high definition. Additionally, it’s compatible with HDR10, a technology that enhances the color and contrast of your games and videos. But here’s something to note: while the console can upscale games from 1080p to 4K, it’s not a true 4K gaming machine. In simpler terms, the games are enhanced to look better, but they’re not originally designed to be played in 4K. This is a crucial distinction if you’re looking for the most cutting-edge visual experience. The console also comes with a revised controller. It features textured grips, making it more comfortable for extended gaming sessions. Plus, it has Bluetooth support, allowing for easier connectivity with other devices. Xbox One S Specifications: Processor : Eight-core custom AMD APU at 1.75GHz

: Eight-core custom AMD APU at 1.75GHz Storage : Options of 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB

: Options of 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB Memory : 8GB DDR3 RAM

: 8GB DDR3 RAM Graphics : Custom Radeon GPU with 1.23 teraflops

: Custom Radeon GPU with 1.23 teraflops Ports : HDMI-in; HDMI-out; one front-facing USB 3.0; two rear-facing USB 3.0; IR receiver/blaster; SPDIF digital audio; Ethernet

: HDMI-in; HDMI-out; one front-facing USB 3.0; two rear-facing USB 3.0; IR receiver/blaster; SPDIF digital audio; Ethernet Optical Drive : 4K UHD Blu-Ray

: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Price: Starts from $249 US So, while the Xbox One S offers a range of impressive features, it’s essential to know its limitations, especially if you’re after true 4K gaming.

All-Digital Edition

The Budget Console King Pin Xbox One S 500GB $234.00 The Xbox One S is a strong choice for casual or budget-conscious gamers in 2023, offering features like 4K streaming and HDR support in a sleek design. However, it’s not a true 4K gaming console and its discontinued status may impact long-term support. Pros: Very cheap to buy, 4K streaming, loads of games, and HDR support Cons: Lacks the power of the Xbox One X, its discontinued, doesn't do true 4K gaming VIEW LATEST DEALS

In 2019, Microsoft decided to shake things up a bit. They released the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. At first glance, it’s almost a carbon copy of the original Xbox One S. But there’s a key difference: it doesn’t have a disc drive.

Why does this matter? Well, it makes the console cheaper. You’re not paying for hardware you might not use, especially if you’re the type who downloads games rather than buying physical copies. The cost-saving is passed on to you, the consumer.

But there’s a sweetener. The All-Digital Edition comes bundled with digital copies of popular games. For example, you might get Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft right out of the box. It’s a nice little package if you’re new to gaming or if you’re looking for an affordable secondary console.

However, the lack of a disc drive also means you can’t play physical games or use physical media like DVDs and Blu-rays. It’s a trade-off, and whether it’s worth it depends on your gaming and media consumption habits.

Xbox One S vs Xbox One X Pin When it comes to choosing between the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X, things get a bit more complex. The Xbox One X is essentially the beefed-up version of the Xbox One S. It offers better graphics, faster processing, and more memory. Specifically, it comes with 12GB of memory, which is a significant bump from the 8GB found in the Xbox One S. However, superior specs come at a cost. The Xbox One X starts at a hefty $499, which is a considerable jump from the more budget-friendly $199 starting price of the Xbox One S. Xbox One S vs Xbox One X: Specs Comparison Feature Xbox One S Xbox One X Processor 8-core AMD APU at 1.75GHz 8-core custom x86 at 2.3GHz Storage Options 500GB, 1TB, 2TB 1TB Memory 8GB DDR3 RAM 12GB GDDR5 RAM Graphics 1.23 teraflops 6 teraflops Price Starts from $199 Starts from $499 So, the question boils down to what you’re looking for in a console. If you want top-of-the-line performance and are willing to pay for it, the Xbox One X is the way to go. But if you’re a more casual gamer or are on a budget, the Xbox One S offers a lot of bang for fewer bucks. Both the One X and the One S are now officially discontinued, though. You can still buy them, however, but Microsoft is no longer making them. Its main focus is now solely on the Xbox Series X platform.

Reception

Critics praised the Xbox One S for its design and 4K Blu-ray player. But they also noted the lack of 4K content and HDR-compatible games. It’s a mixed bag.

Let’s see what the experts have to say.

“Microsoft’s Xbox One S is a great entry-level console for consumers who are new to gaming, or wish to pick up a machine which doubles as a 4K blu-ray player. However, its lack of power will hold it back in the years to come.” Pros: Smaller than Xbox One, 4K game upscaling, cheap UHD Blu-ray player, HDR compatible, improved grippy controller. Cons: Not native 4K in games. — Trusted Reviews

Key Takeaways Affordable 4K Blu-ray Player: The Xbox One S is lauded for being a budget-friendly UHD Blu-ray player. If you’re a movie buff, this is a big win. Design and Controller: The design is sleek and the controller is improved with a grippy texture. Aesthetically pleasing and functional. Not True 4K Gaming: Critics point out that while it supports 4K upscaling, it’s not a native 4K gaming console. If you’re after true 4K gaming, you might want to look elsewhere.

Who Is It For? Casual gamers, this one’s for you. If you’re not obsessed with having the latest and greatest, the Xbox One S offers value. But if you’re a hardcore gamer, you might want to look at the Xbox One X or even the next-gen Xbox Series X and S. Let’s break it down. Casual Gamers: If you game occasionally and aren’t chasing the highest specs, the Xbox One S is your friend. It’s affordable and does the job well. Budget-Conscious: Starting at $199, it’s a wallet-friendly option. You get a decent gaming experience without breaking the bank. 4K Streaming: Love Netflix or YouTube in 4K? This console has you covered. It’s not just for gaming; it’s a versatile entertainment hub. HDR Support: If you have an HDR-compatible TV, you’ll enjoy better color and contrast in your games and videos. All-Digital Option: If you’re okay with ditching physical discs, the all-digital edition offers even more savings. Plus, it often comes bundled with popular games like “Minecraft” and “Forza Horizon 3.” Family-Friendly: With a range of games that cater to all age groups, it’s a good pick for families. Upgrading from Older Consoles: If you’re still on an Xbox 360 or another older console, this is a cost-effective way to step into the current generation.

But let’s be clear. If you’re a hardcore gamer who wants the best graphics and speed, you might find the Xbox One S limiting. In that case, consider the more powerful Xbox One X or the next-gen Xbox Series X and S.

They offer more horsepower but come at a higher price point.

So, the Xbox One S is a solid choice for specific types of users – basically, casual gamers (kinda like myself). But it definitely isn’t for everyone. Know your needs, and choose wisely.

Limitations While the Xbox One S has its merits, it’s essential to be aware of its limitations. Not True 4K Gaming: The console upscales games to 4K, but it’s not designed for native 4K gaming. If the highest visual fidelity is a must for you, this could be a deal-breaker. Discontinued Model: Microsoft stopped manufacturing the Xbox One S in 2020. This could mean less support and fewer updates in the future. It’s something to think about, especially if you plan to use the console for several years. No Kinect Port: If you’re a fan of motion-based gaming or use Kinect for voice commands, the Xbox One S won’t directly support it. You’ll need a separate adapter, which is an additional cost and hassle.

These aren’t necessarily deal-breakers, but they are factors that could influence your decision. Being aware of these limitations will help you make a more informed choice.

Bottom line? It’s not a true 4K gaming console. And it’s been discontinued, so support might wane over time. Plus, no Kinect port. These are factors to consider.

Conclusion

The Xbox One S presents a compelling option for certain types of gamers, especially those who are casual or budget-conscious.

It offers a range of features like 4K streaming and HDR support, all wrapped up in a sleek design.

But there are some pretty major caveats – it’s not a true 4K gaming console, and its discontinued status could affect long-term support.

If you’re after the highest performance and graphics, you might be better off with its more powerful siblings like the Xbox One X or the next-gen Xbox Series X and S.

Ultimately, the value of the Xbox One S in 2023 hinges on your specific needs and what you’re looking to get out of your gaming experience.

For those that just want a casual gaming console and nothing more (or something for the kids), the Xbox One S – with its extremely inexpensive price tag – does tick quite a lot of boxes.

The Budget Console King Pin Xbox One S 500GB $234.00 The Xbox One S is a strong choice for casual or budget-conscious gamers in 2023, offering features like 4K streaming and HDR support in a sleek design. However, it’s not a true 4K gaming console and its discontinued status may impact long-term support. Pros: Very cheap to buy, 4K streaming, loads of games, and HDR support Cons: Lacks the power of the Xbox One X, its discontinued, doesn't do true 4K gaming VIEW LATEST DEALS