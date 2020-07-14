The 5 Best Apps For Running in 2020 (iPhone & Android)

Ever wonder what the best apps for running are? We know we have. The problem is there are a TON of running apps out there. Some are terrific, some not so much. What we’ve done in this list is narrow down the top 5 best running apps. All offer something a bit different, yet there’s an app on this list that is sure to fill virtually any runner’s needs.

So no matter if you’re running for weight loss, for training, or to make sure you can escape the undead (no joke!) when the zombie apocalypse hits, there’s a running app made for your needs. What follows are what we think are the 5 best apps for running in 2020.

Runkeeper

Reach your running goals with the ASICS Runkeeper app. Track exercise, set measurable goals and see progress along the way—whether you’re just getting into running, training for a race or trying to reach a new personal record, we can help. What it does: Without a doubt, Runkeeper is one of the most popular running apps out there. It’s also one of the oldest. But it’s stuck around so long because of its clean interface and powerful tracking and planning tools. Runkeeper is the perfect app for most runner’s needs.

Without a doubt, Runkeeper is one of the most popular running apps out there. It’s also one of the oldest. But it’s stuck around so long because of its clean interface and powerful tracking and planning tools. Runkeeper is the perfect app for most runner’s needs. How to get it: Android, iOS

Map My Run

Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or a seasoned runner, you’ll find the features and tools needed to stay on track and motivated to hit your goals. Get customizable Training Plans, personalized coaching tips to make running feel easier, and more. Stay inspired with a community of over 60 million athletes all supporting your shared commitment to health and fitness. What it does: One of the best features about Map My Run is, you guessed it, the ability to see your run on a navigable map. This map goes a long way to really help you stay motivated and keep you going for longer and longer runs. The app also sports a built-in social network (the app calls it a “community”) that lets you connect with other runners around the world.

One of the best features about Map My Run is, you guessed it, the ability to see your run on a navigable map. This map goes a long way to really help you stay motivated and keep you going for longer and longer runs. The app also sports a built-in social network (the app calls it a “community”) that lets you connect with other runners around the world. How to get it: Android, iOS

Zombies, Run!

Zombies, Run! is an ultra-immersive running game and audio adventure, co-created with award-winning novelist Naomi Alderman. Every run becomes a mission where you’re the hero, with our immersive audio drama putting you at the centre of your very own zombie adventure story. While you run to the perfect mix of heart-pumping audio drama and pulse-pounding songs from your own playlist, you’ll collect supplies to grow your base back home. What it does: To be honest, this is our FAVORITE running app out there. The premise is just so much fun. It’s gamified running and immersive storytelling wrapped all together. And we dare you to run with this at night. Nothing gives you the chills (and makes you run faster) like the sounds of zombies nipping at your heels.

To be honest, this is our FAVORITE running app out there. The premise is just so much fun. It’s gamified running and immersive storytelling wrapped all together. And we dare you to run with this at night. Nothing gives you the chills (and makes you run faster) like the sounds of zombies nipping at your heels. How to get it: Android, iOS

Footpath Route Planner

Map routes with your finger and Footpath will snap to roads and trails. Measure distances and elevations in seconds, then navigate along with turn-by-turn directions. Footpath is the ultimate companion for planning and navigating custom routes. Join over a million adventurers and plan out your perfect route. What it does: Footpath is an amazing running app because it lets you use your finger to pre-plan runs before you do them. Drag your finger across an area of the built-in map, and Footpath will tell you all kinds of things about your chosen path, including the length elevation. It also offers turn-by-turn voice navigation, which helps you navigate running paths you’ve never traveled before.

Footpath is an amazing running app because it lets you use your finger to pre-plan runs before you do them. Drag your finger across an area of the built-in map, and Footpath will tell you all kinds of things about your chosen path, including the length elevation. It also offers turn-by-turn voice navigation, which helps you navigate running paths you’ve never traveled before. How to get it: iOS

Weight Loss Running

The first running app on the App Store designed specially for weight loss. Make your running serve your goals! The key to effective weight loss lies in the right combination of workouts and nutrition. With our app you’ll get a plan of running workouts and meal plans to achieve your weight loss goals. What it does: Most running apps are centered around the action itself: they track your distance, speed, etc. Weight Loss Running does all that too, of course, but its focus is on running for weight loss. Tell it your goals and the app will present you with a customized plan that ensures you meet them (provided you actually do the runs, that is).

Most running apps are centered around the action itself: they track your distance, speed, etc. Weight Loss Running does all that too, of course, but its focus is on running for weight loss. Tell it your goals and the app will present you with a customized plan that ensures you meet them (provided you actually do the runs, that is). How to get it: Android, iOS