Are Garmin Watches Waterproof? Let’s Find Out…

22/11/2021
Nov 22, 2021

Garmin makes all kinds of sports and fitness tracking watches. But are Garmin watches waterproof? Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know…

Garmin watches are used by professionals and hobbyist fitness geeks the globe over. Garmin watches run incredibly accurate GPS, you get reams of data via the watch which is accessible inside Garmin Connect, and Garmin watches, generally speaking, are really hard-wearing.

If you’re a triathlete or a swimmer, you’ll be spending a lot of time in the water. Garmin knows this and has made sure the vast majority of its watches are water-resistant up to at least 50 meters. This means, in a pool or the ocean, your Garmin watch will be fine. But there are some things you need to be aware of…

The vast majority of Garmin’s watches have a water resistance rating of 5 ATM. This rating means they are resistant to water in depths up to 50 meters. Any more than this, however, and you’ll run into problems. With a 5 ATM rating, you’re basically covered for the pool and swimming in lakes, rivers, and oceans, so long as you don’t go any deeper than 50 meters.

Which Garmin Watches Are Waterproof?

Nearly all of Garmin’s sports and fitness tracking watches are water-resistant. Its more expensive models – like the Fenix 6 – are water-resistant up to 100 meters (10 ATM), while its cheaper and more affordable wearables are rated for up to 50 meters (5 ATM).

I’ve included a handy table below that details the water-resistance of all of Garmin’s most popular sports and fitness GPS watches:

Garmin Watch Water Resistance Rating (ALL Models)

Garmin Watch ModelWater Rating
Garmin Fenix 610 ATM
Garmin Instinct10 ATM
Garmin Venu5 ATM
Garmin Vivoactive 4/4S5 ATM
Garmin Vivomove5 ATM
Garmin Vivofit Jr 25 ATM
Garmin Forerunner 9455 ATM
Garmin Forerunner 245/245 Music5 ATM
Garmin Forerunner 45/45s5 ATM
Garmin Approach S625 ATM
Garmin Vivosmart 45 ATM
Garmin Swim 25 ATM
Garmin Vivosport5 ATM
Garmin Vivofit 45 ATM
Garmin Marq Collection10 ATM
10 ATM = 100 Meters; 5ATM = 50 Meters
What Do Garmin’s Water Ratings Mean?

Garmin rigorously tests all of its watches before releasing them. It does this to ensure that all the watches it releases have appropriate protections in place for the activities it is designed to track. Lots of Garmin users do triathlons, Garmin knows this, so it needs to make sure its watches are water-resistant. That’s why nearly all of its wearables come with either 50 meters or 100-meter water resistance ratings.

Older Garmin watches used the IPX standard when referring to water resistance. But its newer models now use the ATM standard, whereby the watches are tested and rated for use up to certain depths of water.

“ATM” is a pressure rating. A 5 ATM rating means the watch will work and retain its functionality in depths of water up to 50 meters. 10 ATM means 100 meters, and 10 ATM is the best you can currently get with respect to water resistance from Garmin. Anything with a 5 ATM or 10 ATM rating is fine for diving, swimming, bathing, and most water activities that do not require scuba gear.

5 ATM and 10 ATM watches are also suitable for water sports activities too. Things like water skiing and jet skiing. If you know you’ll be spending a lot of time in the water, and you want peace of mind, you’re best going with a Garmin watch that has a 10 ATM rating – something like the Fenix 6 or the Instinct Solar.

