AirPods Set Up Tips: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide

Apple’s latest AirPods are one of the finest ways to listen to music while you’re on the move, but are you getting the most out of them? Here’s the ultimate setup and user guide for your new AirPods.

The Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max are all excellent earbuds, but you won’t get the most from them unless you discover their eccentricities, which include several intricate capabilities.

In addition to current industry buzzwords like active noise cancellation or spatial audio, there are certain lesser-known features to learn, and only after you do, will your AirPods be the greatest set of headphones you’ve ever owned.

Right here in this article, you’ll find the most easy-to-follow tutorials that will teach you how to get the most out of your AirPods. We’ll coach you through conducting simple activities, troubleshooting technical issues, and discovering valuable features you might not have realised these exquisite little earbuds could even do.

How To Connect Your AirPods To Your iPhone

You must first sync your AirPods to your iPhone before you can enjoy your new wireless audio experience. Whether you’ve got the standard AirPods or AirPods Max, these are the only few steps you’ll need to take to link them together:

Place the AirPods charging case near your iPhone and open it. Touch ‘Connect’.

The AirPods Max connect in the same way. Simply make sure they’re not in their Smart Case and are close to your phone.

That’s all there is to it. The process of connecting your AirPods to your iPhone is as simple as it should be and you can now listen to music on the go without your head being tethered to your pocket.

If you want to link your AirPods to another phone, you’ll be required to take additional action. You’ll notice a notification asking you to hit the ‘Pairing’ button on the back of the charging case after completing steps one and two of the setup process. Use this to complete the pairing.

How To Get The Perfect AirPod Fit

One of the disadvantages of the standard AirPods is that they adopt a one-size-fits-all concept with an in-ear shape that may not suit all ears well. AirPods have been known to fall out of their user’s ears if the fit isn’t secure. The AirPods Pro addresses this shortcoming by adopting an in-canal style with replacement tips to accommodate various ear canal dimensions.

The AirPods Pro come with medium tips as standard, but you may simply switch to one of the other two sizes if they provide a better fit. Pull off the original tips carefully until they separate from the base to replace them. Place the new points so that the white circle in the middle meets the black circle in the centre of the base, then press them together until they pop into place.

Take an Ear Tip Fit Test to see which of the three size tips pairs will offer you the greatest fit and sound. When trying to find which size tips fit best, ensure you trial each size and that you do so separately, as opposed to testing one of each size in each ear simultaneously. Go to Settings > Bluetooth > Info > Ear Tip Fit Test on your iPhone to begin the test.

Hit the Play button on the screen to evaluate the fit of your ear tips, where a short piece of music is then cast from your phone to the AirPods. Following that, the app will inform you if your current suggestions are a suitable fit. If it doesn’t, it’ll inform you to tweak your tips or try a new size. Go through all three sizes until the app says both AirPods have received the Good Seal.

How To Control Your Music From Your AirPods

By gently squeezing the stem of either your left or right AirPods Pro, you can control your music without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

To do so, push the stem with your thumb and forefinger until a quiet click may be heard. Press once to pause or play, press twice to go to the next track, and press three times to go back to the previous song.

How To Turn On Noise Cancellation On Your AirPods

Two alternative listening modes are available on the AirPods Pro to assist in minimizing background noise. The Noise Cancellation function cancels out almost all background noises, which might be useful in a busy location when you need to hear your audio clearly.

Ambient noises are simply suppressed in transparency mode, so you can still hear it but without it clashing with your music. This is a wonderful choice for public situations where you still need to hear travel announcements or be aware of your surroundings when crossing the road, for example.

With a lengthy push on the stem of each AirPod Pro until you hear a chime, you may switch between Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

How To Use Your AirPods As A Hearing Aid

Since the iOS 12 update, you may use your AirPods Pro as a hearing aid thanks to a feature that Apple added called ‘Live Listen’.

To begin using this feature, go to Control Center on your iPhone and add the function under Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls. To add Hearing to Control Center, tap the + icon next to it.

Open Control Center and choose the Hearing icon while your AirPods are placed in your ears. Turn on Live Listen by tapping the entry for it in the Hearing box. Place your phone near the person or sounds you want to hear more distinctly, and the sound will be amplified just as it would with a normal hearing aid. Turn off Live Listen by tapping the entry in Control Center again.

Save Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.