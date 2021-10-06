Kind of. Some features work. Some don’t.

Wondering do AirPods work with Android? You’re not alone. Plenty of Android users want to buy AirPods because they are generally considered the best wireless earbuds on the market.

All the AirPods Apple sells at the time of this writing feature excellent sound quality and “Hey Siri” support, not to mention a seamless connection. And some, like the AirPods Pro, feature the best active noise cancelation technology in any wireless earbuds.

But it should also be no surprise that Apple makes the AirPods with Apple iPhone users in mind. Apple designed the AirPods to work seamlessly with its iPhone hardware and software. The company really couldn’t care that much about how well the AirPods work with Android devices.

But that’s not to say the AirPods don’t work with Android devices at all. They do. That’s because the AirPods feature a Bluetooth connection, allowing them to talk to any device that has a Bluetooth chip (as all Android phones do).

However, while there are plenty of features that work in the AirPods when used with an Android device, there are also a ton of AirPods features that aren’t supported with Android. Here’s the full list of both.

What AirPods Features Work With Android Phones?

Pairing: you can pair your AirPods to any Android phone that has Bluetooth.

you can pair your AirPods to any Android phone that has Bluetooth. Play/pause: on the first-generation and second-generation AirPods you should be able to tap the AirPods to begin playing the audio you are listening to. Tap again to pause the playback.

Sadly, these are the only AirPods features that seem to work with Android devices. What features DON’T work is a much longer list.

What AirPods Features DON’T Work With Android Phones?

The list of AirPod features that don’t work on Android is a longer one:

Hey, Siri: No “Hey, Siri” commands work via the AirPods on Android. As a matter of fact, no Siri commands of any kind work on Android because Android doesn’t use Siri. On iPhone, Siri is built into iOS, not the AirPods themselves.

No “Hey, Siri” commands work via the AirPods on Android. As a matter of fact, no Siri commands of any kind work on Android because Android doesn’t use Siri. On iPhone, Siri is built into iOS, not the AirPods themselves. Ear detection: AirPods can detect when you have them in your ears. This automatic ear detection does not work on Android.

AirPods can detect when you have them in your ears. This automatic ear detection does not work on Android. Using only one AirPod: on iPhone you can use only one AirPod at a time. That is, if you have both AirPods in your ears and take one out, the audio will stop playing in the AirPod you removed from your ear but continue to play in the other AirPod. This does not work on Android.

on iPhone you can use only one AirPod at a time. That is, if you have both AirPods in your ears and take one out, the audio will stop playing in the AirPod you removed from your ear but continue to play in the other AirPod. This does not work on Android. Customizing double-tap commands: on the regular AirPods you can customize the double tap commands. However, double-tap customization is not supported on Android.

on the regular AirPods you can customize the double tap commands. However, double-tap customization is not supported on Android. There may be other features that do not work depending on which AirPods model you have (AirPods or AirPods Pro).

How To Pair AirPods With Android Phone

As already discussed, if you do want to use AirPods with Android phones, you can – you’ll just be missing out on many AirPods features. Here’s how to pair AirPods with Android phones:

Open the Bluetooth settings on your Android phone. Open the lid on the AirPods case (and make sure your AirPods are inside). With the lid on the AirPods case open, press and hold the button on the back of the case. After a few moments, your AirPods should show up as a device you can connect to in your Android’s Bluetooth settings. Tap the AirPods in the list and they should pair right away.

Do AirPods Work With Android?

Yes, but you’ll use many of the best AirPods features when using them with an Android phone. AirPods features not supported on Android devices include “Hey, Siri” support, ear detection, single AirPod use, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Do AirPods work with Samsung? AirPods can be used with Samsung smartphones, but all of the features of the AirPods are not supported on Samsung.

Q: How much are AirPods 1 now? Apple no longer sells first-generation AirPods, but you could probably find good deals for them used.

Q: Does AirPods have a mic? Yes. Each individual AirPod has a microphone.

