Which AirPods Are Waterproof? A Guide For New Users…

Apple makes quite a few models of its AirPods now. But which AirPods are waterproof? Let’s find out…

Apple’s AirPods are one of the most successful new product launches in recent history. The first AirPods came out in 2016 and, literally within mouths, propelled Apple from a nobody in the headphone market to one of its biggest players.

Since 2016, Apple has sold in excess of 100 million AirPods units. And with the launch of the AirPods 3, these sales figures will only increase during 2021 and 2022.

If you’re in the market for a pair of AirPods, you might be wondering which are waterproof? Most people like to exercise in their headphones, so having some form of water-proofing is essential when lining up a new purchase. At the very least, you’ll want water resistance and sweat resistance.

Which AirPods Are Waterproof?

If you’re after a pair of AirPods that are waterproof, meaning you could go swimming in them, prepare to be massively disappointed: NONE of Apple’s AirPods, including its AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, are waterproof. The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are water-resistant, but this isn’t the same thing as waterproof.

As of right now, the only AirPods that are water and sweat resistant are the AirPods 3 and Apple’s AirPods Pro. Apple says these AirPods will withstand a drop in a puddle, profuse sweating, and exposure to rain but it advises against submerging any of its AirPods underwater for prolonged periods of time.

In addition to this, Apple’s T&Cs also have an extra, rather disconcerting line about the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro’s water resistance: “Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear.”

Moral of the story? DO NOT GET your AirPods wet. Avoid exposing them to water as best you can, and DO NOT take them into the shower or the ocean or the bath.

AirPods Water Resistance Ratings By Model

Which AirPods Have Best Water Resistance?

When it comes to water resistance, the best AirPods options right now are the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro – both have an IPX4 rating which is as good as it gets with respect to water and sweat resistance with AirPods.

Apple’s OG AirPods and AirPods 2 do not have any IP rating and are therefore not designed to withstand water ingress, so if you use the original AirPods or the AirPods 2, you should definitely avoid getting them wet. Failure to do this might result in them breaking or not working properly. And you definitely do not want that.

