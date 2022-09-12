Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus Battery Life – Decent For The Price?

Cambridge Audio has had some high praise in recent times for the great quality they’re able to produce with such as modest price tag. So where does the Melomania 1 have to compromise – is it the battery life?

Earbuds that are truly wireless provide unparalleled mobility as well as a listening experience that is uniquely delightful. This relatively new technology originally suffered from a variety of issues, the most significant of which were its exorbitant price tag and its limited battery life.

With the introduction of so many new competitors into a market that was formerly thought to be dominated by Apple and Samsung, the general level of quality of these devices has undeniably increased, and the average price tag has been reduced.

One particularly impressive illustration of this is provided by the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, which has been compared to Apple’s AirPods in a number of reviews and can now be purchased for a price that is just half of what AirPods cost.

But while the sound quality can be compared, how does the battery life perform on the Melomania 1s? Is it worth the price of the product?

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus Battery Life

With an additional four charges from the container, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus earbuds have a battery life of up to nine hours. This translates to a 45-hour overall battery life, albeit you must be in Low Power mode to get there.

The earbuds have a seven-hour battery life when operating in High-Performance mode by default, and a 35-hour battery life when utilising the charging case.

Bluetooth 5 is used for connectivity, and it supports the aptX and AAC codecs and pairing was simple. The second earbud will want to connect to its sister once just one earbud has been successfully paired with your smartphone. This only has to be done once, and the second bud will couple as soon as it is turned on after that.

The Melomania app is a great complement to the earbuds since it lets you change the EQ, find misplaced earbuds, get firmware upgrades, and see how much battery life each bud has left.

Does Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Have ANC?

Unfortunately, one of the areas in which Cambridge Audio have had to compromise in the build and feature list of the Melomanias is with the addition of active noise cancelling. This product does not offer this technology.

Active noise cancelling has become very popular, especially with the rise of wireless technology, so it is unfortunate that the product cannot offer it.

If this puts you off this product entirely, you could well be interested in the Panasonic RZ-S500W instead, which does offer ANC and can also be picked up for $100 when not on promotion.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Price

On March 9, 2021, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus debuted on the market and was originally priced at $139.95, £119.95 orAU$185. But, fortunately, a substantial price reduction is often applied, bringing them down to $99.95 or £99.95.

The Melomania 1 are likely to be significantly reduced if you can still find a pair; in fact, these beauties can sometimes be purchased for as low as $60 or £50 at sites like Amazon, meaning you might even have them shipped the next day thanks to Prime.

At RRP, this product rivals models like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods, and believe it or not, the audio quality does in some aspects, too.

Are The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s Worth The Money

We’ve already mentioned that the audio quality provided by the Melomania 1 is comparable to some top competitors, and we’ve already mentioned that its battery life is, while not one of the best, still fairly extraordinary.

But are they worth the money? Here are the sound and design specifications, so you can decide for yourself whether they’re worth either the $60 or almost $100 dollar price tag.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Sound Quality

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus will suit your needs well if you’re searching for exceptional audio quality. These earbuds include 5.8mm dynamic drivers, which give them a tonne of character and dynamism.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus seems like an improvement over its predecessors, which were excellent in their own right in terms of accuracy and detail.

In the app, you may change the EQ settings independently or using a number of presets. Additionally, you may choose between Low Power mode for times when you wish to save battery life and High-Performance mode, which employs incredible amplification that doesn’t add too much audible noise to your media.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Build Quality

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus have a somewhat similar appearance to its predecessors. They are available in black or white, with bullet-shaped earbuds, and have a flip-top charging case, albeit this gen’s power bank has a matte finish and feels a touch more up-market.

The carrying case has a USB-C charging connector on its left side and a series of LEDs on the front that show how much juice is left in your device.

Additionally, each earbud has a little LED on the exterior that lets you know whether it is currently paired. The flat outside housings serve as physical control buttons that let you manage calls, alter the volume, control music playback, and activate the voice assistant on your smartphone.

There are a few distinct button pushes to keep in mind, but Cambridge Audio hides a little card in the box that lists every possible combination.

