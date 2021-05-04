How To Record A Phone Call On Android: The Top 4 Methods…

Here, I will show you how to record a phone call on Android…

There are various reasons you might want to record a call. It might be a meeting call that you need to record for future reference, or you operate a business that requires your customers or clients to call in and place orders for goods and services and you need to record them for business purposes, and the list can go on.

But it is important to note that before proceeding to record any conversation on phones, it is important to understand what the law of the country and state you are in says about call recording.

This is important so as not to fall short and get punished for offenses relating to it.

Having talked about the legality you should be aware of when recording calls on Android devices, let us now discuss various ways you can record calls when you need to.

How To Record A Phone Call On Android

Method 1: Use Default Phone Apps

Some brands of phones that run on Android OS have a default recorder that you can launch when making or receiving calls. The inclusion of the app is region-dependent most times. All you need to need is to confirm if your phone is one of such.

The way the function works on phones that have it pre-installed is that it appears on the screen of the phone when you are making or receiving calls. All you have to do is to click on it and it starts recording your conversations.

Recordings of conversations are usually stored in a file under File Manager, and can be retrieved any time it is needed.

Method 2: Use Screen Recorder

If your device runs on Android 11, then it comes with a built-in screen recorder which can also be used to record calls. Because it is meant for screen recordings originally, you will need to make calls that you intend to record with your loudspeaker.

The only downside to it is the noise around you might seep into whatever you record, so to use it effectively and enjoy the quality, you will need to get a quiet place for the screen recording.

To be able to use this feature on your phone, you will need to add it to your quick action menu. To do this:

Swipe down to access the notification menu

Swipe down again to show quick action menu

Tap the pencil icon and scroll to locate the screen record

Hold and drag screen record and add to quick action tiles.

Once the above is done, here is how you can use the screen recorder to record calls:

Swipe down twice on any screen

Tap screen record from the quick action menu

Allow Record Audio when prompted then tap start

The recording will start after three seconds countdown

Switch the call to the loudspeaker so the audio can be recorded

Swipe down twice to turn off screen recording.

You can find all the recordings in the video and photo files of your phone and can access them when you need them.

Method 3: Use Google Voice

Google Voice is an app that is pre-installed on most Android phones, and it can be used to record conversations free of charge. Although it can only be used to record incoming calls, it still comes in handy when needed.

To use Google Voice, you must have a registered account with Google Voice. To do this, go to the Google Voice website and register your account. Do not forget to allow voice recording on your account after registration.

To record:

Go to the Google Voice homepage

Tap on the sidebar at the top right corner

Tap on settings from the options

Scroll to the calls section and switch on the incoming calls option.

When all of the above is done, tap 4 on your phone during an incoming call, the person on the other end of the call will get a voice message that the recording is on the way. Once you are done with the call, press or tap 4 and the call will automatically stop and save.

Recordings can be accessed from the voicemail section of the Google Voice app.

Method 4: Use Third-Party Applications

When you launch your Google Play Store and type in ‘call recorder,’ there are lots of options that you can choose from and utilize like the following:

Automatic Call Recorder by Appliqato

Automatic Call Recorder by RSA

Blackbox Call Recorder

Boldbeast Call Recorder

Call Recorder Automatic

For any of the apps you choose, make sure it is set up correctly so it can perform the functions completely. The installation of the app is going to require a lot of permissions to be granted for the app to work effectively.

Wrapping Up…

Whatever it is you need to record and for whatever purpose, the methods listed above can all be used. But importantly, do not forget to check and confirm the legality of call recordings in your region.

In most places – meaning pretty much everywhere – it is illegal to record a call without the other person’s consent. For this reason, you’ll want to be very careful when recording your phone calls.

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years.