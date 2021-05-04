How To Backup Android Phone: The #1 Simplest Method…

In this guide, we’ll show you the #1 simplest methods on how to backup Android phones – they’re all quick, easy to follow, and are simple to perform…

There are various reasons why you would want to back up your Android phones, if you are reading this, one of those reasons has already piqued your curiosity. Here’s how it is done…

In the events of theft, damages to your mobile phone, misplacing it, or an outright change of phones, backups of data come in handy.

In the events of theft, loss, and damages, the stress of not having a backup will not be added to the financial burden that you would have to bear.

How To Backup Android Phone

By default, android phones run on Google Services, except for brands cut off by Google as a result of the trade war between the US and China. The phones come with backup services for different data and they are highly recommended.

It is also important to note that to use these services, you must sign up for Google accounts, this gives access to all google services available

Below we will highlight the different services that are available and how they can be utilized.

How To Backup Files

Google Drive and Dropbox can be used to store word, PDF, PowerPoint presentations, and other types of files. Both software can be downloaded on the google play store if it is not pre-installed on the phone.

For Google Drive:

Launch the Google Drive app on your phone

Sign in with your Google account credentials

Tap the + icon on the bottom right corner

Tap upload and select the files you want to upload

For Dropbox:

Launch the Dropbox app on your phone

Sign in with your Google account credentials

Tap the + icon

Select the files you want to upload

How To Backup Photos And Videos

Google Photos is an application by Google that allows you to backup your photos and videos for free. It can be downloaded on the google play store for free if it is not pre-installed on your android device.

Below is how you can utilize the app:

Launch Google Photos on your device

Sign in with your Google credentials

Select the quality settings you desire

The photos and videos will begin to synchronize and get uploaded to the cloud

How To Backup Contacts

Google contacts is usually pre-installed on your phone or can be downloaded on the google play store for free.

Follow the steps below to back up your contacts:

Launch google contacts on your device

Tap the menu button on the top left

Tap settings

Then tap on import to start importing contacts

Or alternatively:

On your device, open settings

Tap Google > Account services > Google Contacts Sync > Also sync device contacts > Automatically back up and sync device contacts.

Turn on Automatically back up & sync device contacts.

And then pick the account you will like to back up the contacts in.

How To Back Up Apps

By default, all apps downloaded from the google play store are backed up on the Google Play Store app. Most of the apps require a login, and activities on the apps are stored and can be restored on different devices.

However, general settings can also be done on the device to back up apps.

On your device:

Tap on Settings on your phone

Tap on system and then tap on backup

You can select automatic backup or choose to manually backup.

How To Backup Text Messages

Messages are backed up automatically by Google. The only problem however is that it does not backup MMS, and the backup is restricted to 25MB.

There are various third-party apps on the Google Play Store that help to backup and restore messages, and they are easy to set up and use.

How To Backup Music

Until recently, Google Play Music was used to store, play, and backup music on devices. But the introduction of YouTube Music by Google has stopped the usage of Google Play Music by Google.

Now, all music will be synchronized with the YouTube music app while music can also be streamed directly from the web on any device where the app is downloaded and registered on. Previous music stored on google play music can also be transferred to the app.

For now, the YouTube mobile app can not synchronize and transfer, it has to be done on a PC. But watch this space for any update on the mobile app.

A Final Word…

And there you have it, these methods are free, easy to use, and will save a whole lot of stress and headaches if your Android device gets damaged, misplaced, stolen or you decide to buy a new one.

