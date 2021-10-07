Is Apple TV Free? Everything You Need To Know

Apple TV+ is Apple’s answer to Netflix and like Netflix and Amazon Prime, to access it you need to subscribe. But is Apple TV+ free?
As with most things in life, if you want something, a donut, access to Netflix, a new phone, you have to pay for it. Apple’s new(ish) Apple TV+ platform is no exception.
Like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ costs money to run and, for this reason, Apple charges you, the user, to access it. Unlike other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ is actually pretty cheap – it costs just $5.99 a month (or about half the price of Netflix).
Can You Get Apple TV For Free?
It is possible to get Apple TV+ for free, although it isn’t exactly “free” because you will have to spend a large sum of money on an Apple product – the iPhone, for instance, or an iPad or a new MacBook. When you do this, Apple will give you three months of Apple TV+ for free.
But you HAVE to buy an Apple product first in order to access this deal. I’m looking to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max, once its shipping delays improve, and when I do eventually get the phone, I will almost certainly be taking advantage of the free Apple TV+ subscription. I really want to watch Foundation.
After three months, however, my account will switch over to a paid Apple TV+ account and I will be charged $5.99 a month for access. But that’s fine. By this point, I will have formed an opinion about Apple TV+ and decided whether or not it is worth keeping around. Largely speaking, Apple TV+ is pretty good, though, so for $5.99, I think I probably will.
Is Apple TV+ A Good Netflix Alternative?
Netflix has been around for YEARS now, so it has grown massively, adding in its own award-winning TV shows and movies. Apple TV+ is very new compared to Netflix and Amazon. But while it is new, Apple is pouring BILLIONS into the platform to make it a serious competitor. I mean, just take a look at these exclusive Apple TV+ shows and movies…
- Billie Eilish Documentary – February 26
- Cherry with Tom Holland – March 12
- Calls – March 19
- The Year Earth Changed Documentary – April 16
- Tiny World Season 2 – April 16
- Earth at Night in Color Season 2 – April 16
- The Mosquito Coast – April 30
- Mythic Quest Season 2 – May 7
- Ghostwriter Season 2 – May 7
- Trying Season 2 – May 14
- 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – May 21
- The Me You Can’t See – May 21
- Lisey’s Story – June 4
- Home Before Dark Season 2 – June 11
- Physical – June 18
- Central Park Season 2 – June 25
- Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – June 25
- Fathom Whale Documentary – June 25
- Schmigadoon – July 16
- Ted Lasso Season 2 – July 23
- Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson – July 30
- Mr. Corman – August 6
- Coda – August 13
- Truth Be Told Season 2 – August 20
- See Season 2 – August 27
- 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room – September 1
- Come From Away – September 10
- The Morning Show Season 2 – September 17
- Foundation – September 24
- The Problem With Jon Stewart – September 30
- Acapulco – October 8
- The Velvet Underground – October 15
- Invasion – October 22
- Swagger – October 29
- Dickinson Season 3 – November 5
- Finch – November 5
- The Shrink Next Door – November 12
- Swan Song – December 17
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – January 14
And these are all new shows and movies will get a release date between now and the close of the year, so they’ll be joining Apple’s already-pretty-extensive selection of all-original and not available anywhere else TV.
You see, Apple’s plan isn’t to do just do the numbers; it is, instead, focussing on quality. That’s why it has wrangled Tom Hanks.
And with shows like Ted Lasso, Foundation, Physical, and Central Park already receiving rave reviews, it shouldn’t be too long before Apple TV+ becomes essential for TV and movie fans.
And, as mentioned, earlier: Apple is plowing BILLIONS into Apple TV+. It wants to become the new go-to streaming service for Apple users. But Apple has been clever with the pricing too, keeping it well below what other, larger streaming platforms like Netflix, HULU, and Disney Plus are charging.
So while there is no way to get a truly free Apple TV+ subscription, you can get three months for free when you buy a new Apple product, so it is probably worth doing this and making a decision for yourself about whether or not you want to keep Apple TV+ for $5.99 a month once your free trial is over.
Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.
