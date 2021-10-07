Is Apple TV Free? Everything You Need To Know

Apple TV+ is Apple’s answer to Netflix and like Netflix and Amazon Prime, to access it you need to subscribe. But is Apple TV+ free?

As with most things in life, if you want something, a donut, access to Netflix, a new phone, you have to pay for it. Apple’s new(ish) Apple TV+ platform is no exception.

Like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ costs money to run and, for this reason, Apple charges you, the user, to access it. Unlike other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ is actually pretty cheap – it costs just $5.99 a month (or about half the price of Netflix).

Can You Get Apple TV For Free?

It is possible to get Apple TV+ for free, although it isn’t exactly “free” because you will have to spend a large sum of money on an Apple product – the iPhone, for instance, or an iPad or a new MacBook. When you do this, Apple will give you three months of Apple TV+ for free.

But you HAVE to buy an Apple product first in order to access this deal. I’m looking to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max, once its shipping delays improve, and when I do eventually get the phone, I will almost certainly be taking advantage of the free Apple TV+ subscription. I really want to watch Foundation.

After three months, however, my account will switch over to a paid Apple TV+ account and I will be charged $5.99 a month for access. But that’s fine. By this point, I will have formed an opinion about Apple TV+ and decided whether or not it is worth keeping around. Largely speaking, Apple TV+ is pretty good, though, so for $5.99, I think I probably will.

Is Apple TV+ A Good Netflix Alternative?

Netflix has been around for YEARS now, so it has grown massively, adding in its own award-winning TV shows and movies. Apple TV+ is very new compared to Netflix and Amazon. But while it is new, Apple is pouring BILLIONS into the platform to make it a serious competitor. I mean, just take a look at these exclusive Apple TV+ shows and movies…

Billie Eilish Documentary – February 26

Cherry with Tom Holland – March 12

Calls – March 19

The Year Earth Changed Documentary – April 16

Tiny World Season 2 – April 16

Earth at Night in Color Season 2 – April 16

The Mosquito Coast – April 30

Mythic Quest Season 2 – May 7

Ghostwriter Season 2 – May 7

Trying Season 2 – May 14

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – May 21

The Me You Can’t See – May 21

Lisey’s Story – June 4

Home Before Dark Season 2 – June 11

Physical – June 18

Central Park Season 2 – June 25

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – June 25

Fathom Whale Documentary – June 25

Schmigadoon – July 16

Ted Lasso Season 2 – July 23

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson – July 30

Mr. Corman – August 6

Coda – August 13

Truth Be Told Season 2 – August 20

See Season 2 – August 27

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room – September 1

Come From Away – September 10

The Morning Show Season 2 – September 17

Foundation – September 24

The Problem With Jon Stewart – September 30

Acapulco – October 8

The Velvet Underground – October 15

Invasion – October 22

Swagger – October 29

Dickinson Season 3 – November 5

Finch – November 5

The Shrink Next Door – November 12

Swan Song – December 17

The Tragedy of Macbeth – January 14

And these are all new shows and movies will get a release date between now and the close of the year, so they’ll be joining Apple’s already-pretty-extensive selection of all-original and not available anywhere else TV.

You see, Apple’s plan isn’t to do just do the numbers; it is, instead, focussing on quality. That’s why it has wrangled Tom Hanks.

And with shows like Ted Lasso, Foundation, Physical, and Central Park already receiving rave reviews, it shouldn’t be too long before Apple TV+ becomes essential for TV and movie fans.

And, as mentioned, earlier: Apple is plowing BILLIONS into Apple TV+. It wants to become the new go-to streaming service for Apple users. But Apple has been clever with the pricing too, keeping it well below what other, larger streaming platforms like Netflix, HULU, and Disney Plus are charging.

So while there is no way to get a truly free Apple TV+ subscription, you can get three months for free when you buy a new Apple product, so it is probably worth doing this and making a decision for yourself about whether or not you want to keep Apple TV+ for $5.99 a month once your free trial is over.

