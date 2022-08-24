Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date: When You Can Watch It…

Ted Lasso, arguably the most popular show on Apple TV+, is confirmed for a third season. But when is it getting released? Here’s everything you need to know…

Apple TV+ doesn’t have that much content but, as I noted in my review of the platform, what it does have is of the highest possible quality. In a world where streaming platforms focus on quantity over quality, Apple’s approach to building out original, high-quality shows appears to be working.

Ted Lasso, one of Apple’s first true runaway successes, is proof that a new, relatively small streaming platform can compete with more established platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon. Loved by critics and users alike, Ted Lasso was confirmed for a third season prior to the release of season 2.

We know Ted Lasso season three is coming, now all we need to know is when it’ll be available to stream on Apple TV+. In another interesting twist, season three of Ted Lasso could well be the last too. Jason Sudeikis, the show’s lead and star, has claimed the original concept for the show was based on a story arc that ran for three seasons.

The story that’s being told—that three-season arc—is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know. Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date

Apple has not officially confirmed when the third season of Ted Lasso will launch on Apple TV+ but the show is now almost done filming. Once the editing process is complete, the show will air. Sources close to production claim the third season of Ted Lasso will air towards the end of 2022 – either during Fall or in the run-up to Christmas.

Because of the popularity of the show, there is a strong possibility that it will be extended beyond three seasons. But with Sudeikis as the creative force behind it, pulling this off might take some persuasion on Apple’s part – he is keen on keeping the story arc to three seasons. And given the quality of the show and its writing, this seems like the best way to end it.

Will There Be A Season 4 of Ted Lasso?

You never really know what goes on behind the scenes of a show, or what the writers truly have in mind for the characters and their individual arcs. But the fact that Sudeikis, the architect of the series, planned the show to run three seasons is very telling about the likelihood of a fourth season of Ted Lasso.

Season three will essentially wrap up all the events that happened in season two, so unless Sudeikis is persuaded to do another season – and the events and arcs for season 4 are set up in season three – season three seems like as good a place as any to end it.

Far too many shows just keep going and going. The characters inevitably turn into parodies of themselves, the actors start phoning in their performances, and the writing and attention to detail always drop off. This happens ALL the time with TV shows. And I think Sudeikis is all too aware of this.

He knows he has a classic, iconic show on his hands and, if he has any sense, he will do everything in his power to keep it that way. If that means concluding Ted Lasso after three seasons, so be it – better to have a short-lived classic show, than one that starts off great before sliding off into mediocreville.

The way I see it, there are two possible outcomes here: 1) Sudeikis sticks to his creative guns and keeps the story as planned, and concludes the series after season three. This would suck for fans but it would ensure the show doesn’t dilute itself by overstaying its welcome (like The Walking Dead).

Or, outcome number 2: Apple offers Sudeikis a huge pile of money, he goes back to the drawing board, and develops the story arc to span another couple of seasons. Apple will almost certainly want more Ted Lasso; it is one of its biggest shows and it is a huge draw for gaining new subscribers.

If I were a betting man, I’d wager Sudeikis will stick to his guns and use his newfound bankability to develop new shows and content for Apple TV. He’s an actor, after all, so if he can use his Ted Lasso credentials to start a bunch of new creative projects inside Apple TV+ this would seem like the best possible outcome for him, surely?

Apple knows he can make a hit, now it’s time to see if he can do it again.

