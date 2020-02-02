How To Uninstall Apps On iPhone

Apps are what make the iPhone great, but may times we download an app and only use it once. If that’s the case there’s little reason for you to keep that app on your iPhone taking up space.

If you want to uninstall apps (also knowns ad deleting apps) on your iPhone there are actually three ways you can do this: one app at a time, multiple apps at a time, or via the App Store.

Let’s take a look at all three ways.

How To Uninstall A Single App On iPhone

If you want to uninstall just a single app on your iPhone, iOS 13 makes it very easy. Here’s what to do:

Choose which app you want to delete and then press and hold the app’s icon on the home screen. After a few moments, a pop-up menu will appear. From the pop-up menu you’ll see (at least) three options: Delete App, Share App, and Edit Home Screen. Tap the red Delete App button. A pop-up window will appear asking you if you really want to delete the app. Click Delete to delete/uninstall the app (tap Cancel if you’ve changed your mind).

How To Uninstall Multiple Apps On iPhone

If you want to uninstall multiple apps on your iPhone, iOS 13 makes that very easy, too. Here’s what to do:

Press and hold any app’s icon on the home screen. After a few moments, a pop-up menu will appear. From the pop-up menu you’ll see (at least) three options: Delete App, Share App, and Edit Home Screen. Tap the Edit Home Screen button. Now all the apps on your home screen will begin jiggling. You’ll also notice that the jiggling app icons have an X button in the top-left corner of the icon. Tap the X button on the app icon that you want to delete/uninstall. A pop-up window will appear asking you if you really want to delete the app. Click Delete to delete/uninstall the app (tap Cancel if you’ve changed your mind). Once you’ve deleted one app using this method, the app icons on the home screen will continue jiggling. Repeat steps 3-5 above to continue deleting apps. When you’ve deleted your final app, simply wait a few seconds for the apps to stop jiggling or press the Touch ID button (iPhone 8 and older) or swipe up from the bottom of the screen (iPhones with Face ID) to stop the apps from jiggling and go back to your normal home screen.

How To Uninstall Apps On iPhone Via The App Store

In iOS 13 you can also delete apps you have installed on your iPhone from within the App Store app. Here’s how to do that:

Open the App Store app. Tap your Apple ID icon (your picture) in the top-right corner of the App Store app. In the Account window that slides up, scroll down the screen until you see the “Updated Recently” apps. From the “Updated Recently” any app you see in this list can be deleted from your phone right from the list. To delete an app using this method, find it in the “Updated Recently” list and swipe left on it so a red Delete button appears. Tap the red Delete button. A pop-up window will appear asking you if you really want to delete the app. Click Delete to delete/uninstall the app (tap Cancel if you’ve changed your mind).

The logic behind allowing users to delete apps via the App Store is that users may see an update for an app on their iPhone that they haven’t used in a long time. If so, they have the option of uninstalling that app from their iPhone right there.