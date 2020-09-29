How To Turn Off Samsung Galaxy A51: Simple Guide For Newbies…

In this post, I will show you how to turn off Samsung Galaxy A51, and once we’ve got that down, we’ll show you how to turn the device back on again…

One of the most frequently asked questions we get from Samsung Galaxy A51 new users is how to turn off Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone? If you’re confused about how to turn off the Galaxy A51 or more recent Samsung Galaxy series, then you’re are not alone!

In the recently released Samsung Galaxy A51, the side button no longer functions as a power-off button by default. This makes the phone a bit complicated for use by non-tech-savvy users who are so used to older versions of the Samsung Galaxy series with the side button functioning as the Power off button by default.

Samsung has decided to dedicate the side button, which is the traditional button for powering on or off Samsung and other Android phone devices, to wake up Bixby (Samsung’s version of virtual assistant similar to Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, or Apple’s Siri).

Hence, in Samsung Galaxy A51, long-pressing the side button does not pop-out the power menu by default; rather, it wakes up Bixby. That is why so many folks are confused about powering off the Samsung Galaxy A51 device.

Amazingly, powering off the Samsung Galaxy smartphone is super-simple. Follow the steps I will be highlighting below, and in no time, you won’t have to worry about how to power off your Samsung A51 device.

The methods I will describe in the step-by-step processes below work well for all recent Samsung smartphone series without a dedicated power off button.

How To Turn Off Samsung Galaxy A51

Method 1: Use The Default Power Icon

With a sweep-like motion, swipe down from the top to launch the quick settings menu. The power icon is displayed at the top-right, left of the ‘Settings’ icon. Tap on the power icon to reveal the power menu. In the power menu, you have three icons: ‘Power off’ icon ‘Restart’ icon ‘Emergency’ icon Tap on the ‘Power off’ icon to switch off your Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone. Then, the phone will go off.

That’s quite a simple process. What is throwing most users off balance is that Samsung replaced the power button with a power icon. That implies that you don’t have to press down any button before turning off your phone.

Method 2: Use The Volume Down And Side Buttons

If you don’t want to use the power icon described above to turn off your Galaxy A51, you can use the volume down and side buttons to turn off your device.

Hold-down the volume down and side keys together at the same time for a second. This action launches the power menu. Tap on the ‘Power off’ icon to switch off your Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone. Your Samsung Galaxy A51 phone goes off.

Method 3: Use The Side Key

You can turn off your Samsung Galaxy A51 by using the good old way of holding down the side button (dedicated ‘Power off button). With this method, I will show you how to convert the Bixby wake up button (side button dedicated for waking/activating Bixby) to the Power off button.

Here’s how:

With a sweep-like motion, swipe down from the top to initiate the quick settings menu. The power icon is displayed at the top-right, left of the ‘Settings’ icon. Now, tap on the power icon. This will launch the power menu. Tap on the ‘Side key settings’ located at the bottom center of the screen, below the ‘Emergency’ icon. From the ‘Side key’ settings, under the ‘Press and hold’ section, tap on the ‘Power off menu’. This action converts the side button (dedicated Bixby button) to the ‘Power’ button. Hold down the side button to initiate the ‘Power’ menu. Tap on the ‘Power off’ icon to switch off your Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone. Your Samsung Galaxy A51 phone will then turn off.

Another way of getting to the ‘Side key settings’ is from the Galaxy A51 settings. Here’s how:

Go to your device’s settings. Scroll down to ‘Advanced features.’ Under the advanced feature menu, tap on ‘Side key’ at the top of the page. A single press on the Galaxy A51 side button wakes up your phone, and a long-press on your device launches the ‘Power’ menu, go ahead and tap on the ‘Power off’ icon to turn off your phone.

This method kills Bixby and restores the power function back to the side button, just like in other older Samsung Galaxy series.

How To Reboot Samsung Galaxy A51

If your device is unresponsive, reboot your device by following the steps below:

Hold down the Power and the volume down button until your screen goes off before releasing the side and volume down buttons. Your phone will reboot after several seconds.

How To Turn On Your Galaxy A51

Just like other Android devices, you can turn on your Galaxy A51 device by using the side button.

Here’s how:

To Power on your Galaxy A51, hold down the dedicated Bixby button (side button) until your phone comes on. If you have activated device security, you get a prompt to enter your device pin or draw your secret pattern. After your phone powers on, it will be ready to use.

Samsung is replacing the power button with an icon in the quick settings menu for the following reasons.

Samsung is converting the side button to a Bixby wake button. To prevent your phone from powering off mistakenly when it is in your pocket or bag because if it does, you will be missing a lot of calls and messages from families and friends.

To Recap: How To Turn Off Samsung Galaxy A51

With a finger-sweep motion, pull down the notification bar from the top of the screen to reveal the quick settings icon > tap on the power icon> Tap on the ‘Power off’ icon to turn off your Samsung Galaxy A51

Hold-down the volume down and side keys together at the same time for a second > tap on the power icon> Tap on the ‘Power off’ icon to turn off your Samsung Galaxy A51