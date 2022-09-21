What Is AirPods Pro 2 Adaptive Transparency? 

Adaptive Transparency is one of the new features of the second-generation AirPods Pro. Here’s what the feature does and how to use it…

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are now out. They’re Apple’s most advanced wireless AirPods ever and include new features such as the H2 chipset, better active noise cancelation, better battery life, and even more ear tips.

But one of the biggest new features of the AirPods Pro 2 is called Adaptive Transparency. It’s an evolution of the Transparency mode on the first generation AirPods Pro – but it takes the tech to the next level.

Here’s what you need to know about the AirPods Pro 2 Adaptive Transparency.

Save

What is Transparency Mode On AirPods Pro 1?

Before we talk about Adaptive Transparency, it’s helpful to understand what transparency mode is on the first generation AirPods Pro.

Transparency mode on the first AirPods Pro is a feature that allows some of the sounds of the outside world to come in while you are listening to your music or other audio.

Apple highlighted how transparency mode could help. A common example was you are listening to music on the plane while you are waiting for it to take off. Next thing you know, you hear an announcement from the captain over the plane’s PA. Normally, you’d need to remove your earbuds to hear the announcement, but with transparency mode, you could simply switch to it to let the outside noise (the PA announcement) come in through your AirPods Pro negating the need to remove them from your ears.

Transparency mode on the AirPods Pro 1 was easy to activate (and still is, if you have the first generation AirPods Pro). Here’s how:

With your AirPods Pro in your ears and connected to your phone (and music playing), swipe down on your phone’s screen to bring up Control Center. Press and hold on the volume indicator in Control Center (it will have an icon of your AirPods Pro in it). Tap the blue Noise Control/Noise Cancelation button. Now tap Transparency.

Do this and you’ll suddenly hear outside sounds come in through your AirPods Pro, allowing you to keep hearing your music while also being able to better hear outside sounds.

Now that you understand Transparency Mode on AirPods Pro 1, let’s talk about the feature’s upgrade on AirPods Pro 2.

What is Adaptive Transparency On AirPods Pro 2?

Adaptive Transparency on AirPods Pro 2 is an evolution of Transparency Mode on AirPods Pro 1. Adaptive Transparency works the same way and lets outside sounds come in through the AirPods Pro, too, but it uses algorithms to better refine the outside sounds coming in.

Specifically, Adaptive Transparency can now let you hear outside sounds like Transparency Mode did, but it can minimize the louder outside noises – like jackhammers or police sirens – while still letting the outside noise you want to hear come in.

The “adaptive” in Adaptive Transparency means the mode can adapt to the types and levels of noise around you.

Adaptive Transparency is possible on the AirPods Pro 2 thanks to the new H2 chipset in the earbuds.

And check out:

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More