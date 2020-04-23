How To Set Up Chromecast With iPhone: #1 Simplest Method

Does Chromecast work with iPhone? You bet your ass, it does! And This is how you set-up Chromecast to work with your iPhone and/or iPad…
Google launched Chromecast many moons ago now, but up until very recently iPhone and iPad users could not utilize the streaming dongle. All that has now changed, however, and iPhone and iPad users now have full support for Chromecast.
And this is great news because the Chromecast is one of the easiest ways to turn your standard HDTV into a fully-fledged Smart-HDTV – and it’ll do for less than $50!
If you have an iPhone (or iPad) and a Chromecast, this is how you set them up so you can stream content from your iPhone (or iPad) direct to your HDTV via your Chromecast. The process is super simple too, just follow the steps below:
Step #1 – Installing Chromecast on Your HDTV
You’ll first want to unbox and plug the Chromecast into your HDTV. If you haven’t already done this, it’s pretty simple: connect Chromecast’s HDMI cord to an HDMI port on your HDTV, then connect the smaller USB port to your HDTV’s USB port. Turn your TV on and Chromecast is sorted.
Step #2 – Install The Chromecast App on Your iPhone
You don’t really need the Chromecast app long-term, but it is essential when you’re setting up the device and pairing it with your iPhone. Go to the App Store and download the official Chromecast App. Once it’s downloaded, open your iPhone/iPad’s Settings and go to WiFi.
Can you see Chromecast in there as an available network? Tap on it to connect to Chromecast. Next, open the Chromecast App you just downloaded and it should automatically connect, reinstating your normal WiFi network and pairing your iPhone to your Chromecast.
Step #3 – Giving Your Chromecast A Name…
Once you’ve done all this, you’ll want to give your Chromecast a name, so you can easily find it – mine’s called Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver, and you really can’t miss it when you’re searching for casting options on your phone and/or tablet.
Once you’ve done this, you’re all set to start streaming content from your iPhone to your HDTV via Chromecast.
How To Cast Content From Your iPhone To Chromecast
Casting from your iPhone to your Chromecast is really simple. All you have to do is look for the Cast symbol inside the app you’re using. It’s usually located in the top right-hand corner, as you can see in the image below.
Different Chromecast Options:
- Chromecast 3 – $35.00 (View Options)
- Chromecast Ultra (Supports 4K) – $59.00 (View Options)
Best Chromecast Apps (That Work on iPhone)
- YouTube
- Chromecast
- Netflix
- Hulu Plus
- Pandora
- WatchESPN
- Google Chrome Browser
- HBO GO
- Showtime Anytime
- Google Play Music
- Google Play Movies & TV
- Photowall for Chromecast
- Musixmatch
- Twitch
- WATCH ABC
- Nick
- Comedy Central
- Plex
- TuneIn Radio
- RealPlayer Cloud
- Crunchyroll
- Google+
- Crackle
- Vevo
- WATCH Disney
- Sesame Street Go
- PBS Kids
- Drama Fever
- EPIX
- Disney Movies Anywhere
- Slingplayer
- PandoraTV
- GoodPlayer
- iComedy
- ReelBox Movies
- CloudHome
- yTuber.tv
- WappZapp
- iSofa TV
- MChoice
- +TVE
- MasterChef
- ANA Teleport
- SnagFilms
- iHeart Radio
- Songza
- NPR One
- Cinch
- radioPup
- Zing Mp3
- Soundtracker
- Tracktl
- RockIt Karaoke
- AirMusic
- Just Dance Now
- CONNECT 4 Quads
- Big Web Quiz
- Monopoly Dash
- Wheel of Fortune
- SCRABBLE Blitz
- SIMON Swipe
- Up Down Fish
- Cardcast
- ArcadeCast
- 2048 4 Chromecast
- Red Bull TV
- UFC.TV
- Hudl
- Mpora
- sport.ch
- DailyBurn
- Revision3
- Lyve
- Fitnet
- Framebook
- DropOnTV
- Photo Cast
- Pixifle Receiver
- PixiPush
- Cloud Photo Viewer
- 5by
- AirMusic
- Air Show HD
- CastMe
- CastNow
- Downcast
- Flixster
- iFoot.TV
- Songza
- Time Caster
- TicTacToe
- Projectify
- Ottilus TV
- BBC iPlayer
- CineXPlayer Now
- CLIQUED.tv
- Haystack TV
- Jamo
- Pirate Dice
- MCPlayer
