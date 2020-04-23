How To Set Up Chromecast With iPhone: #1 Simplest Method

Does Chromecast work with iPhone? You bet your ass, it does! And This is how you set-up Chromecast to work with your iPhone and/or iPad…

Google launched Chromecast many moons ago now, but up until very recently iPhone and iPad users could not utilize the streaming dongle. All that has now changed, however, and iPhone and iPad users now have full support for Chromecast.

And this is great news because the Chromecast is one of the easiest ways to turn your standard HDTV into a fully-fledged Smart-HDTV – and it’ll do for less than $50!

If you have an iPhone (or iPad) and a Chromecast, this is how you set them up so you can stream content from your iPhone (or iPad) direct to your HDTV via your Chromecast. The process is super simple too, just follow the steps below:

Step #1 – Installing Chromecast on Your HDTV

You’ll first want to unbox and plug the Chromecast into your HDTV. If you haven’t already done this, it’s pretty simple: connect Chromecast’s HDMI cord to an HDMI port on your HDTV, then connect the smaller USB port to your HDTV’s USB port. Turn your TV on and Chromecast is sorted.

Step #2 – Install The Chromecast App on Your iPhone

You don’t really need the Chromecast app long-term, but it is essential when you’re setting up the device and pairing it with your iPhone. Go to the App Store and download the official Chromecast App. Once it’s downloaded, open your iPhone/iPad’s Settings and go to WiFi.

Can you see Chromecast in there as an available network? Tap on it to connect to Chromecast. Next, open the Chromecast App you just downloaded and it should automatically connect, reinstating your normal WiFi network and pairing your iPhone to your Chromecast.

Step #3 – Giving Your Chromecast A Name…

Once you’ve done all this, you’ll want to give your Chromecast a name, so you can easily find it – mine’s called Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver, and you really can’t miss it when you’re searching for casting options on your phone and/or tablet.

Once you’ve done this, you’re all set to start streaming content from your iPhone to your HDTV via Chromecast.

How To Cast Content From Your iPhone To Chromecast

Casting from your iPhone to your Chromecast is really simple. All you have to do is look for the Cast symbol inside the app you’re using. It’s usually located in the top right-hand corner, as you can see in the image below.

Save

Different Chromecast Options:

Best Chromecast Apps (That Work on iPhone)

YouTube

Chromecast

Netflix

Hulu Plus

Pandora

WatchESPN

Google Chrome Browser

HBO GO

Showtime Anytime

Google Play Music

Google Play Movies & TV

Photowall for Chromecast

Musixmatch

Twitch

WATCH ABC

Nick

Comedy Central

Plex

TuneIn Radio

RealPlayer Cloud

Crunchyroll

Google+

Crackle

Vevo

WATCH Disney

Sesame Street Go

PBS Kids

Drama Fever

EPIX

Disney Movies Anywhere

Slingplayer

PandoraTV

GoodPlayer

iComedy

ReelBox Movies

CloudHome

yTuber.tv

WappZapp

iSofa TV

MChoice

+TVE

MasterChef

ANA Teleport

SnagFilms

iHeart Radio

Songza

NPR One

Cinch

radioPup

Zing Mp3

Soundtracker

Tracktl

RockIt Karaoke

AirMusic

Just Dance Now

CONNECT 4 Quads

Big Web Quiz

Monopoly Dash

Wheel of Fortune

SCRABBLE Blitz

SIMON Swipe

Up Down Fish

Cardcast

ArcadeCast

2048 4 Chromecast

Red Bull TV

UFC.TV

Hudl

Mpora

sport.ch

DailyBurn

Revision3

Lyve

Fitnet

Framebook

DropOnTV

Photo Cast

Pixifle Receiver

PixiPush

Cloud Photo Viewer

5by

AirMusic

Air Show HD

CastMe

CastNow

Downcast

Flixster

iFoot.TV

Songza

Time Caster

TicTacToe

Projectify

Ottilus TV

BBC iPlayer

CineXPlayer Now

CLIQUED.tv

Haystack TV

Jamo

Pirate Dice

MCPlayer

