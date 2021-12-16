Google Home Set-Up Guide: Tips, Tricks & Features

Powered by Google Assistant, Google Home is a powerful device that can turn any home into a smarter home. Whether you’ve just bought one or you plan to get one soon, here’s what to do from the get-go.

While the Amazon Echo is the most well-known smart home device, the Google Home certainly has a place in the market. The Alexa-enabled Echo may have had more time to develop its framework, Google has done a fantastic job of establishing its ability to provide competition.

If you’re more of a Google devotee than an Amazon enthusiast, the Google Home is an exceedingly entertaining and efficient gadget to use. It’s been around since 2016 and has sold over 52 million units, so it’s undeniably refined.

Let us guide you through the basics of Google Home, including how to use the device’s built-in commands and how to add additional functions. These suggestions can help you get the most out of your Google Home even if you don’t have any other smart home equipment.

What Is Google Home?

Powered by Google Assistant, just like Android phones, you can command your new Google Home to do particular things using just your voice. Just like a Google search, you can ask it absolutely anything.

The Home can accomplish a lot by itself, but when coupled with other services, it becomes even more potent. It can launch your playlists on request if you connect it to your Spotify account, for example.

You could even broadcast a Netflix movie to your Chromecast without using the remote, as well as create your own triggers for thousands of automatic tasks using the IFTTT (If This Then That) integration.

Setting Up Google Home

It’s simple to set up Google Home. Use the provided cord to connect it to a power outlet, then download the Google Home app for Android or iOS.

After you complete the initial steps, the app will automatically recognise your new Home and guide you through the process of connecting your gadget to your Google account.

Once connected, your new Google Home device is ready to use. Enjoy your new smarter way of living.

Google Home Basic Commands

Once setup has been completed, it’s time to take a look at some of the most basic instructions you can issue your Google Home. For these kinds of commands, you don’t need to link any third-party accounts or utilise any services. To get Google Home’s attention, use the command “OK Google” or “Hey Google”, then:

Set an alarm for 8 am tomorrow – you can set an alarm for any time you like, and the alarm will sound on whichever devices you have set to output it.

Set a timer for 20 minutes – you can set timers for any amount of time, which is handy when you’re cooking and your hands are a bit messy.

Set volume level to 50% – it’s now easier than ever to control the volume of your music. Even when your music is rather loud, Google Home has outstanding hearing capabilities.

Play my ‘Favourites’ playlist – Google Assistant will recognise the names of even your personalised playlists on Spotify. Remember to connect your Spotify account first, though.

What’s the weather like in [location] on Friday? – you can get in-depth weather reports for any location for any of the next 5 days.

What are 2 ounces in grams? – using a recipe that utilises a unit of measurement that you’re not familiar with? Get it translated to your scales’ display format.

Tell me a joke – get out the wrong side of the bed? Improve your morning with a joke or two from Google Assistant.

What are today’s headlines? – be in the know when you arrive at the office.

Stop – stop Google Assistant from talking immediately.

Again, these are just a few examples. You can actually ask the Google Assistant on your new Google Home any question you think of. If it doesn’t understand, either speak clearer or rephrase your question.

How To Add Additional Skills To Your Google Home

As soon as your Google Home has completed the setup process, all of the following commands will operate. However, you may take it a step further by including certain services for more capabilities.

Surprisingly, unlike with the Echo, you don’t have to add these integrations directly. They are natively supported by Google Home, but the Assistant does not manage them.

Rather, when you request a service, your Google Home will connect you with the assistant for that app. You’ll hear a different voice to that of the Google Assistant, and it’ll respond to an alternative set of commands.

This allows developers to concentrate on their own products, while Google Home merely links you to the appropriate expertise. It’s a little perplexing at first, but you’ll be alright as long as you know which service you’re talking to.

Third-Party Services For Google Home

On its own, Google Home integrates with a few smart home services. Open the Home app on your phone and press the left menu button to link them. Select Home Control, and then add as many devices and accounts as you like.

Connect other third-party services by launching the Home app, opening the left panel, and selecting More options > Services from the left menu.

You can utilise Dominos services, for example, and I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t one of the reasons I got Google Home. Order your usual using only your voice and track it till it comes using Google Home.

Uber is another useful third-party service that can be linked with Google Home, allowing you to request a trip into town while you’re getting ready.

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.