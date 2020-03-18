How To Install Google Play on Huawei Phones (The #1 Methods)

Trump blocked Huawei from using Google’s core Android services. But what Trump doesn’t know can’t hurt him – here’s how to install Google Play on a Huawei phone…

If you live in China and use Huawei phones, you don’t get access to the Google Play Store – or any of Google’s core apps, for that matter. That’s been the case since day one. And most Chinese people are totally fine with this (apparently)…

However, in 2019 things took a turn for the worse. Up until 2020, all Huawei phones came with Google services – things like Google Play, Google Search, Gmail, and Chrome. From 2020 onwards, however, no new Huawei hardware will run Google applications.

And, yes, that includes the incoming Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro.

Why? The US government, fearful over Chinese spying, has blocked Huawei from using Google’s Mobile Services. This means no Google Play and no Google apps on any Huawei phones from here on out…

But thanks to Android’s open-source nature, there are a couple of ways around this which we’ll cover over in more detail below. As always: this isn’t official and I don’t think you’re technically allowed to do it, so as always proceed with caution. Got it? Good. Let’s crack on…

How To Install Google Play on Huawei Phone

When it comes to installing Google Play on Huawei phones that do not come with Google Mobile Services, you have two potential options. And these are as follows:

#1 – Download Google Play & Install Via APK

Go to Huawei App Drawer > Settings

Then, Open Advanced Settings

Tap Security > Enable “Installation From Unknown Sources”

Ignore the “this type of file can harm your device” notification

Tap OK and continue

You’ll next need to download these three files: 1) Google Play Store; 2) Google Play Services; 3) Google Services Framework

When they’re all downloaded, you’ll need to install each one, one by one.

When they’re installed, restart your phone, and go to the app drawer and select and launch Google Play Store

And then all you’ve got to do is log in using your Gmail and you’re all set.

#2 – Installing Google Play Store Via GSM Installer

Go to Huawei App Drawer > Settings

Then, Open Advanced Settings

Tap Security > Enable “Installation From Unknown Sources”

Ignore the “this type of file can harm your device” notification

Tap OK and continue

Next, download and install the GSM Installer

Next, download the Google Play Store APK – you can get that here

Install it, then restart your phone. Once your phone has rebooted, the Google Play Store should be inside your app drawer.

Log in and start downloading apps

From Our Sponsors:

Looking For A Fast, Reliable & 100% No Logs VPN? Check Out ExpressVPN – 2020’s #1 Premium VPN Provider!