How Do I Get A Refund On Google Play?

If you bought an app or game in the Google Play store by mistake or you’ve changed your mind because the purchase was not as expected, this article will show you how to get your money back.

Back in 2008, the Google Play Store was developed and known as the “Android Market.” Its purpose was to distribute apps and games, and it debuted alongside the first Android smartphones.

At first, the Android Market was quite simple. Until 2009, there were no premium or paid for games or apps. The Android Market, on the other hand, grew alongside the Android platform. It had approximately 450,000 Android applications and games just four years later in 2012.

In comparison to the humble beginnings of the Android Market, Google’s ecosystem had grown significantly by this time. The Android Market was, in reality, simply one of the company’s online marketplaces.

Save

Today, the Google Play Store houses an extensive range of entertainment formats, including games and applications, eBooks, Audiobooks, movies and TV shows. While you can find many free titles within each category, there is a vast selection of premium options as well that are available for purchase.

Sometimes, we find ourselves regretting a purchase, whether that’s due to an incompatibility issue, the item wasn’t as expected, or we’ve simply changed our minds. When this happens, we, of course, want our money back.

Can I Get A Refund From The Google Play Store?

If you’ve changed your mind about a purchase from the Google Play Store, or the purchase was not as expected, you can obtain a refund by navigating to the page of the title you bought and clicking the “Refund” button which can be found where the “Purchase” button was before.

Requesting a refund straight on the Play Store is the simplest way to receive a Google Play refund on a recently purchased app or game with no questions asked throughout the procedure. You have two hours after making the purchase to request a refund, which is honestly plenty of time to decide whether or not you’ll get your money’s worth from the purchase.

To receive a quick Google Play refund, launch the Google Play Store app, go to the app or game page of concern, and then hit “Refund”. If the button isn’t present, you’re already beyond the two-hour deadline.

Please remember that if you buy an app for the second time, you won’t be able to get a refund. The second-time purchase is permanent, which Google implemented to avoid misuse of its refund mechanism.

If you were unable to request your refund within the first two hours, it’s not too late to get your money back. You now have 48 hours to submit a refund request form instead, which is honoured much more often than not.

How To Request Google Play Refund Before 48 Hours Have Passed

If you weren’t quite quick enough to request a refund on your Google Play Store purchase within the first two hours but you’re still within the first two days, here’s how to submit a refund request form:

On a computer, go to play.google.com/store/account and sign in. Click on your Order History. Select the purchase that you would like to be refunded. Click “Request a refund” then choose whichever reason applies to you. Fill out the refund request form and make it clear that you’d like a refund on your purchase. Submit your refund request.

Anytime within the next 15 minutes to 4 days, you’ll receive an email with your refund decision.

Last Resort For Obtaining A Google Play Refund

If the 48-hour window for obtaining a refund from Google Play via the refund request form has passed, don’t give up hope just yet – there’s still one more method you can try.

You can write to the developers and convey your dissatisfaction with the app or game, requesting a reimbursement. It is then up to them to decide whether or not to refund your payment.

Requesting a refund from the app or game’s developers does not always result in a successful outcome, however, it has certainly worked for many in the past, as long as they’ve had good reasoning.

To find the email address of the developer of the app or game that you want to be refunded for, visit the app or game’s respective page in Google Play where you originally purchased the title from. Scroll down and it will be displayed alongside other application information such as the download size and the date of the most recent update.

How Long Does A Google Play Store Refund Take?

Whichever payment method you used to make your purchase is the same way your refund will be paid back to you. This means that the payment method you used will also affect how long it takes for the reimbursement to reach your account or balance.

Google claims that credit cards or PayPal take three to five working days to process. Refunds for Google Play or Google Wallet balances generally arrive in your account on the same day that your refund request is accepted.

How To Obtain A Refund For App And Game In-App Purchases

Developers of free-to-download and play applications and games must seek additional ways to monetise their products. In-app transactions are one of these avenues for them, and when handled correctly, they may help developers make a lot of money.

It’s difficult, but not impossible, to get a refund for an in-app purchase. There isn’t a two-hour magical refund button that will solve all of your troubles like there is with just downloading the app or game itself. Instead, you’ll have to file a refund request by filling out an online form, which you can see here. However, Google may take up to four business days to determine if you are eligible for a refund.

Save Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.