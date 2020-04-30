Is NordVPN Worth It? My 2 Cents (After 2+ Years of Use)

I’ve been using NordVPN since late-2017. During this time, I’ve tested a bunch of other VPNs. But I always come back to NordVPN. And the reason? Read on to find out…

The #1 reason I have stayed with NordVPN is speed. NordVPN is incredibly fast, thanks to its 6000+ servers all over the world. This makes it great for browsing the web, downloading large files, and streaming media online.

In fact, most of the time, you won’t even notice that NordVPN is running. You cannot say the same for the vast majority of VPNs out there; most will cripple your download speeds, making web browsing a painful experience.

The second is its insane attention to detail when it comes to security and encryption; NordVPN uses military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, as well as things like an Internet Kill Switch, and the entire platform is 100% no logs (this means they keep NO records of what you do on their servers) which is exactly what you want from a VPN.

Plus, NordVPN costs less than the price of a Happy Meal to run for an entire month.

I could waffle on about the technical elements of NordVPN’s security protocols but that’d get boring really quickly. Instead, know this: NordVPN uses the same grade of encryption protocols as the US federal government and military. And if it’s good enough for the CIA, it’s probably good enough for you too.

Benefits of Using NordVPN

P2P & Torrenting – If you download content from torrent sites, or you want to access things like Pirate Bay, you need to use a VPN. Why? The main reason is that they’re illegal. If you accessed one of these sites without the proper protection and they find out what you’ve been doing, you can get fined or, worse, a criminal record. And you do not want that. A VPN protects you when using sites like this, covering your IP so your Internet Service Provider cannot see what you’re doing.

If you download content from torrent sites, or you want to access things like Pirate Bay, you need to use a VPN. Why? The main reason is that they’re illegal. If you accessed one of these sites without the proper protection and they find out what you’ve been doing, you can get fined or, worse, a criminal record. And you do not want that. A VPN protects you when using sites like this, covering your IP so your Internet Service Provider cannot see what you’re doing. 100% No-Logs – Free VPNs are popular and all too common. However, a free VPN is like a free lunch; it usually comes with strings attached. And in this case, the catch is that your data will be sold on to advertisers. You do not want this. A VPN is all about privacy and security and in order to get proper security and privacy, you need to be using a VPN that is 100% no-logs like NordVPN.

Free VPNs are popular and all too common. However, a free VPN is like a free lunch; it usually comes with strings attached. And in this case, the catch is that your data will be sold on to advertisers. You do not want this. A VPN is all about privacy and security and in order to get proper security and privacy, you need to be using a VPN that is 100% no-logs like NordVPN. Unlocks Netflix/Hulu/Disney Plus – If you’re in the UK and you want to access the US versions of popular streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney Plus, you can do this with NordVPN. You cannot do it with a lot of VPNs. I don’t know how NordVPN has pulled this off, but it is one of the main reasons they still have my business over similarly priced services from equally good VPNs like ExpressVPN.

If you’re in the UK and you want to access the US versions of popular streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney Plus, you can do this with NordVPN. You cannot do it with a lot of VPNs. I don’t know how NordVPN has pulled this off, but it is one of the main reasons they still have my business over similarly priced services from equally good VPNs like ExpressVPN. Gets Around College/School Internet Filters – Does your college, school, or workplace block access to certain sites? Well, with a VPN like NordVPN you can get around these blocks and look at whatever the hell you like. Just don’t make it too obvious when you’re using it otherwise you’ll have the IT department all over your ass.

But the #1 reason you and everybody you know should use a VPN is that it protects your online data from companies that harvest it for profit and this brings me nicely to my next point…

You’re Not Paranoid, “They” Are Spying On You…

You might think the only reason people use VPNs is to access things like US Netflix and Hulu from the UK. Or iPlayer in the USA. But this couldn’t be farther from the truth – when it comes to VPNs, stuff like this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Save

The internet is controlled by a few, large corporations – think Facebook and Google. And guess what their main revenue source is? You guessed it, advertising! And how do ads work? They use your data, your search history, and your cookies to build profiles about you that they can then commodify and sell on to the highest bidder.

This is a simplified version of how Google Ads and Facebook Ads work, but you get the picture – your data equals money for Google/Facebook/Microsoft and their partners. For me, this is the #1 reason why I use the Brave Browser and NordVPN; I don’t want my online activities and interests to become part of this.

And when you use a VPN, your internet activity is anonymous, your connection hidden. Your ISP cannot track you and neither can Google or the government. And because you can use VPNs on both your phone, tablet, and desktop/laptop, your free to encrypt all of your internet activities.

Want to go ultra-hardcore? Get yourself a dedicated router with a VPN setting. That way you can encrypt your ENTIRE home’s web connection right at the source. This is a bit overboard for me, personally, but I do know a few people that have done it and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Wrapping Up: Is NordVPN Worth It?

Given all of the above, I’d say that a VPN is not only worth it in the long run but is actually an essential piece of kit for anyone that values their online privacy and data. You can do a lot of things with a VPN, like access US Netflix and Hulu from the UK, but the real reason you should be using one is to protect yourself – from hackers, from the government, and from your ISP.

Save

NordVPN, based on my testing of over 20 VPN services in the last 18 months, is the #1 VPN you can buy right now. It costs less than a McDonald’s happy meal to run per month and it will ensure ALL your data and online activity is completely secure, protecting you from hackers, exposure to unnecessary adverts, and keeping your activity hidden from your ISP and, by proxy, the government.