In this guide we’ll show you the two simplest ways to cancel your YouTube Music subscription…

YouTube Music is a music streaming service from YouTube which offers a comprehensive, immersive music experience with access to millions of songs and thousands of playlists.

Unlike other streaming services, YouTube Music provides a unique, personalised experience. It makes algorithm-based recommendations, personalised playlist recommendations and lets you listen to music in different ways, such as offline playback.

YouTube Music is available as an ad-supported or premium subscription service. The premium subscription removes ads, allows background playback, and provides access to YouTube Red Originals. If you’re a music fan, YouTube Music is worth checking out. It’s a comprehensive, well-rounded service that offers something unique.

However, there are also a few reasons you might want to cancel your subscription. Maybe you’re using it less than you thought you would, or you’re unhappy with the selection of music. Or, like millions of other users you tried Spotify Premium out and found it loads better.

Whatever the reason, it’s easy to cancel your YouTube Music subscription regardless of what device you’re currently using it on.

Pausing vs Cancelling YouTube Music Premium

Here’s a quick overview of the difference between pausing and cancelling YouTube Music Premium:

Cancelling:

You can follow the steps mentioned below if you’re trying to cancel your YouTube Music Premium subscription or trial. But you will still have access to the membership benefits until the end of the billing period, and you will get another email saying that your membership is being cancelled.

To cancel your subscription, follow these steps: Tap your profile picture and go to Paid memberships Tap on YouTube Music membership you want to cancel Tap Continue to cancel Select your reason for cancelling and tap Next Tap Yes, cancel

So, what’s the best option for you? Pausing is a suitable option if you’re still determining if you intend to cancel your subscription but would rather not use it for a while. That way, you will only lose downloads if you change your mind. If you are confident that you would like to cancel your subscription, then you should do so.

Pausing: If you just want to pause your YouTube Music subscription and not lose any of your music and/or playlists, here’s how you do that: You can choose the length of the paused state. Membership pauses after the end of your current billing cycle. You won’t have access to any YouTube Music Premium benefits. Any music you’ve downloaded will stay on your device, but you can’t listen to them until you renew your membership. When your paused state ends, you will be automatically charged for your next month of service. You’ll be charged the new rate if the plan price changes while you’re paused. Before your resume date, you can unpause and resume your membership by visiting the YouTube web browser or app on your device. During the paused state, you can cancel your membership.

Why Cancel YouTube Music Subscription

YouTube Music Premium is a great way to get ad-free, HD video content from YouTube. However, it does come at a cost. YouTube Music Premium currently costs £9.99/month, or you can get it bundled with YouTube Premium at £11.99/month.

YouTube Music Premium is a great service that allows you to listen to your favourite music ad-free. However, there are some reasons why you might want to cancel your subscription. One reason is that YouTube Music Premium is a bit pricey. If you’re on a budget, you might want to save money and stick with the free version of YouTube Music.

Another reason you might want to cancel is if you find that you’re using the service less than you thought you would. It might not be worth the cost if you rarely listen to ad-free music on YouTube.

Finally, if you’re not a fan of YouTube’s new redesign, you might prefer to use another music streaming service that doesn’t require a subscription, and there are tons of YouTube Music alternatives.

How to Cancel YouTube Music Subscription Using Web Browser

If you’re a YouTube Music subscriber, and want to cancel your subscription, you can do so easily using a web browser.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cancel your YouTube Music subscription via Chrome or any other type of web browser: Open your web browser and go to the YouTube Music website. Click on the menu icon in the top-right corner of the page and select “Settings”. In the “Settings” menu, scroll down to the “Account” section and click on “Cancel subscription”. On the next page, confirm that you want to cancel your subscription by clicking on the “Cancel subscription” button.

And that’s it! Your subscription will be cancelled, and you will no longer be charged.

How To Cancel a YouTube Music Subscription on Android

If you’re not happy with your YouTube Music subscription, you can cancel it at any time. For most people, the easies way to do this will be via the app on your Android phone.

Here’s how to do it on Android: Open the YouTube Music app. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Membership. Tap Cancel membership. Follow the instructions on the screen to confirm your cancellation.

And that’s all there is to it! Once you cancel your subscription, you’ll still have access to YouTube Music until your current billing period ends.

How to Cancel YouTube Music Subscription on an iPad or iPhone

Apple Music might be Apple’s main music streaming app but you can also run Spotify, TIDAL, and YouTube Music on your iPhone and iPad as well.

If you fancy checking out Apple’s native music streaming app, Apple Music, or want to give Spotify a try but you don’t want to continue using YouTube Music, you should cancel your subscription – otherwise, you’ll be paying for a subscription you no longer want or use.

Here’s how to cancel a YouTube Music subscription on iPhone and iPad: Open the YouTube Music app. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner. Tap the gear icon to open Settings. Tap Manage account. Tap Cancel subscription. Tap Yes, cancel my subscription.

You’ll continue to have access to YouTube Music until the end of your billing cycle, at which point your subscription will be officially cancelled.

Canceling YouTube Music FAQs

What happens if I cancel my YouTube Premium membership? If you cancel your YouTube Premium membership, you’ll lose access to all YouTube Premium features, including ad-free videos, background play, and offline viewing. You can still access your YouTube channel, subscriptions, and playlists. Can I get a refund if I cancel my YouTube Premium membership? When you cancel your membership, you will not be refunded for the period between when you cancel and when your membership ends. You may be able to get a refund if any benefits related to your premium plan won’t work. Can I reactivate my YouTube Premium subscription after cancelling it? Yes, you can reactivate your YouTube Premium subscription at any time by going to your account settings and selecting the ‘Reactivate Membership’ option. However, pausing a member is a better option if you want to resume access to downloaded content.

