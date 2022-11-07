Is YouTube Music Free? What YOU Need To Know…

What is YouTube Music, and is it free? Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s Spotify alternative…

YouTube Music is a streaming app that allows you to easily find your favourite songs, bands, or artists. You can also get recommendations for the latest and greatest tracks from your favourite artists and listen to your favourite albums, playlists, and more. With YouTube Music, you can enjoy your favourite music offline and ad-free.

Whether you’re looking for a specific song or want to explore new music, YouTube Music is the perfect place to start. There’s something for everyone, with millions of songs and various genres. You can also find music from specific artists or channels and create your custom playlists.

Whether you’re a music fan or just looking for a new way to discover and listen to your favourite tunes, YouTube Music is worth checking out.

What is YouTube Music?

YouTube Music is a music streaming service offered by YouTube. It was announced on May 17, 2018, and became available to the public on May 22, 2018. The service is ad-free, and users can listen to music without interruption.

YouTube Music also offers a subscription service called YouTube Music Premium, which removes ads, allows background playback and downloads, and provides access to YouTube Music’s original content. You can also get access to this for free if you subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Features of YouTube Music Following are the features of YouTube Music: Massive library of songs and albums – YouTube Music has a massive library of songs and albums. You can find just about any song or album you're looking for on YouTube Music. The service also offers a great selection of music videos, live performances, and remixes.

Variety of playlists to choose from – YouTube Music has a variety of playlists to choose from. There is something for everyone, whether you want to listen to music from a certain era, genre, or country, or you would like to create a custom playlist with your favourite songs. You can also browse by mood or activity.

Music streaming for free – YouTube Music offers music streaming for free. The service has a library of songs you can listen to without paying for a thing. You can also create playlists, listen to radio stations, and watch music videos. If you have an account with YouTube, you can also save music to listen to offline.

Great user interface – YouTube Music has a great user interface. The app is easy to use and has many great features. You can search for music by artist, song, or album. You can also create playlists and listen to music offline. YouTube Music is a great app for listening to music.

Easy to use – YouTube Music is one of the most popular music streaming platforms. The service is easy to use and has a ton of great features. With YouTube Music, you can access millions of songs, create custom playlists, and listen to music offline. You can also listen to music on demand or with ad-supported radio.

Is YouTube Music free?

There is a free version of YouTube Music, but it has some limitations. For example, you can only listen to music on shuffle mode, and you will hear occasional ads. If you want to avoid ads and have more control over your listening experience, you can sign up for YouTube Premium at £11.99/month.

Another option, if you don’t want ad-free YouTube content, is to opt only for YouTube Music Premium at £9.99/month.

With both options, you’ll have access to an ad-free listening experience, high-quality audio, and the ability to download songs and albums for offline listening. The only difference is

Overall, whether YouTube Music is free depends on your needs and preferences. A free version is a great option if you’re okay with a few ads and some shuffling. But if you want more control and a better listening experience, YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium is worth the monthly cost.

How to Use YouTube Music

YouTube Music is a streaming app for music lovers. It’s designed to be a one-stop shop for all your music needs, whether you’re looking to listen to your favourite tunes, watch music videos, or create your custom playlist.

Getting started with YouTube Music is easy. Download the app and sign in with your Google account. From there, you can search for artists, songs, or albums you want to listen to.

If you’re unsure where to start, YouTube Music has several helpful features to help you find the right tunes for your mood. For example, you can browse through the “Trending” section to see what’s popular on the service. Or, you can check out the “New Releases” section to find the latest albums from your favourite artists.

Once you’ve found something you want to listen to, tap on it and the music will start playing. You can also add songs to your “Favourites” list for easy access later.

YouTube Music is a great streaming service for music lovers. With its easy-to-use interface and a vast selection of tunes, it’s the perfect way to listen to your favourite music.

Can You Download Music on YouTube Music?

YouTube Music is a streaming app that lets you listen to music from YouTube. It’s similar to other music streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music.

So, can you download music from YouTube Music?

You can download music from YouTube Music if you have a YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium subscription. With a premium subscription, you can download songs, albums, and playlists to your mobile device. You can also download songs to your computer.

If you don’t have a YouTube Music Premium subscription, you can still listen to music on YouTube Music, but can’t download songs.

Play YouTube Music In Background Without Subscription

YouTube Music is a great way to listen to your favourite tunes, but if you don’t have a subscription, you can’t listen to it in the background. Or can you?

A pretty simple workaround will let you play YouTube Music in the background without a subscription. All you need is the free YouTube app and a web browser.

Here’s how to do it:

Open the YouTube app and start playing a song. Press the home button to return to the home screen. Open a web browser and go to music.youtube.com. You’ll see the same song playing in the background. You can now minimize the browser, and the music will continue playing in the background. To control playback, open the browser again, and you’ll see the controls at the bottom of the screen.

That’s all there is to it! This workaround will let you play YouTube Music in the background without a subscription.

What about Google Play Music?

Google discontinued its Google Play Music service on December 3, 2020. This surprised many users, as the service had been a popular option for streaming music and managing personal music libraries. Google has since replaced Google Play Music with YouTube Music, a new service with a similar focus on streaming music.

While it’s unfortunate that Google Play Music is no longer available, YouTube Music is a great alternative that offers many of the same features. If you’re a former Google Play Music user, here’s what you need to know about YouTube Music.

YouTube Music is a streaming service that offers ad-supported and ad-free listening. It has a catalogue of millions of songs, including many of the same tracks on Google Play Music. You can create custom playlists, listen to music offline, and more, just as you can on Spotify and Apple Music.

One of the biggest differences between YouTube Music and Google Play Music is the interface. YouTube Music’s more modern design emphasises album artwork and artist images. It also integrates with the larger YouTube ecosystem, which can be helpful if you’re already using YouTube for other things.

YouTube Music is a great option if you’re looking for a Google Play Music replacement. It offers many of the same features, with a slightly different interface. Give it a try and see if it’s a good fit for you.

Conclusion

YouTube Music is a great app if you love watching music videos rather than songs. You can create playlists or start listening to pre-made playlists on the app. Discover music and new artists in your favourite genre.

However, you’ll have to listen to songs on shuffle and a few ads with the free version of YouTube Music. If you prefer ad-free experience and want to play songs in the background, switching to premium version will be a great fit.

