How Much Is My iPhone Worth? A Quick Guide (ALL MODELS)

If you’ve just upgraded to a new iPhone, or you have a couple of old iPhones laying around your home, you might be wondering how much they’re worth?

As it turns out, iPhones are actually pretty good at holding their value – especially if they’re looked after. This is why you should always use a case for your iPhone (I recommend these).

But how much is an iPhone actually worth once it has been used and abused by you? Is it worth recycling the phone and getting some extra cash for it?

In a word, yes – you should ALWAYS recycle your old iPhones.

If you don’t, you’re just leaving money on the table – money you could use to help bolster your savings, pay for a new TV, or, if you’re anything like me, put towards a shiny new guitar.

In this post, we’ll be focusing on dealing with recycling companies – not selling your phone via Facebook Marketplace or elsewhere. And the reason? For the most part, it is easier. And you’re dealing with an actual company.

If you just want to get rid of a phone and get some quick cash, recycling your old phone is the quickest and simplest way to do this. But before we get to that, let’s find out how much your iPhone is actually worth.

iPhone Resale Value By Model

iPhone Model Potential Worth (Good Condition) iPhone 12 Pro Max $1010 iPhone 12 Pro $896 iPhone 12 Mini $573 iPhone 12 $652 iPhone 11 Pro Max $671 iPhone 11 Pro $602 iPhone 11 $478 iPhone XS Max $408 iPhone XS $358 iPhone XR $280 iPhone X $280 iPhone 8 $185 iPhone 8 Plus $264 iPhone 7 $123 iPhone 7 Plus $187 iPhone 6s Plus $124 These Prices Are Based on Approximations. To Get An Accurate Price, Use This Tool – It Will Compare Thousands of Options

Can You Sell Broken iPhones To Recycle Companies?

You can sell broken phones to recycle companies; you won’t get as much money but you will get something. For instance, say you have a faulty iPhone XR that own outright, you could get around $163 for this phone by selling it to a recycler.

New, the iPhone XR would be worth around $280 – that is for the 128GB model. If you have a 256GB model, you’re looking at almost $300 for the phone. Although, this is for a phone that is in great condition, meaning it looks as good as new.

Which iPhone is Worth The Most?

The newer the iPhone, the more it is worth. If you have an iPhone 11, it will be worth more than an iPhone XS or an iPhone 8 Plus. This is just how things work. You will also get more for higher storage option iPhones too.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, for instance, is currently worth $1010, providing it is in excellent condition. With the iPhone 12 Mini, you’re looking at $573 and $625 for the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 is so valuable because it is so new. Once the iPhone 13 lands later this year, the price you’ll get for these phones will drop considerably, so it is always best to sell your current phone before the new model drops.

This way, you’ll get the most bang for your buck.

How Does Storage Affect iPhone Resale Value?

A 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max will be worth considerably more than a 128GB iPhone 11 Pro Max, even if they’re in the same condition.

Why?

Higher storage iPhones are worth more money, so recycle companies will pay more for them.

You will still get decent money for an older model, so it is totally worth selling it on if you have one – just keep in mind that you’ll get more money for newer, higher-storage models. And this applies to all iPhone models, new and old.

How Much Would I Get For An iPhone 6s?

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are now fairly old, so you won’t get much for them sadly. With the iPhone 6s Plus, you’re looking at around $120 and $75 for the iPhone 6s.

That’s not a lot of money, but it is better than nothing.

Especially if these phones are no longer being used and are just collecting dust in a drawer in your home.

Again, you’ll need to have the phones in good condition to get the maximum figure listed in the table at the top of this post, but even if you don’t you will still get a fairly decent price for the phone.

Again, you'll need to have the phones in good condition to get the maximum figure listed in the table at the top of this post, but even if you don't you will still get a fairly decent price for the phone.

