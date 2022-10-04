Xfinity Mobile Reviews: Is It Worth Switching Over?

Xfinity Mobile has all the latest phones, great 5G data plans, and very decent coverage. But is it worth switching over to Xfinity Mobile? Let’s find out…

Xfinity Mobile is owned by Comcast and is, technically, an MVNO which means it doesn’t have its own network.

Instead, it piggybacks off another carrier’s infrastructure – in this context, Verizon’s – and this allows it to offer significantly cheaper data plans.

How cheap? Normally better than 40% less than most mainstream carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, where you’ll pay upwards of $80 for an unlimited plan.

Xfinity Mobile

Cheap, flexible data plans with free 5G Runs on Verizon Wireless network

Runs on Verizon Wireless network Extends network with 20 million Wi-Fi hotspots

Extends network with 20 million Wi-Fi hotspots Best-in-class customer service

Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon

The only difference between Xfinity Mobile and Verizon is that with a proper Verizon unlimited plan you get loads of additional extras thrown in for free – stuff like free Disney and ESPN subscriptions and free access to Apple Arcade.

As with most things, there is a catch with Xfinity Mobile. In order to get access to its deals, you need to already be a Comcast subscriber. If you’re not a Comcast user, you cannot get on Xfinity Mobile.

But if you are a current Comcast user and you want to save some money on your monthly phone bills, Xfinity Mobile might just be worth looking at – you can get an unlimited plan for just $30 a month.

Xfinity Mobile vs Mint Mobile / Visible

Xfinity Mobile’s unlimited plan cost matches both Mint and Visible, another Verizon-powered MVNO network. But how is Xfinity Mobile different from, say, Mint Mobile or Visible?

The first thing is that there are no contracts and it is ONLY available to current Comcast users.

The second is that, with an Xfinity Mobile plan, you get access to over 20 million WiFi hotspots. Handy if you’d prefer to save some data when you’re out and about.

And, finally, you can either get a brand new device – like an iPhone 14 – direct from Xfinity Mobile or bring your own, current Android or iPhone, as part of its BYOD scheme. Xfinity Mobile has options and plans for both types of scenarios.

Xfinity Mobile 5G Speeds – How Fast Is It?

With respect to speed, if you’re in an area that supports 5G Wideband and you have a run that can run it you’re looking at 5G speeds in excess of 3Gbps which is bloody fast.

And the reason you’re getting these speeds is that Xfinity Mobile runs on Verizon’s network, and Verizon is investing billions in its 5G rollout and its wideband towers.

If you’re just on its standard 5G band, you’ll get anywhere from 80Mbps to 1Gbps. Again, it all depends on where you are and what type of infrastructure is in place. Verizon is rapidly growing its wideband network at the moment though, so speeds of 3Gbps are getting more and more common, especially in cities and larger towns.

How Much Does Xfinity Mobile Unlimited Plan Cost?

In the intro to this post, I said that Xfinity Mobile charges around 40% less than Verizon. That isn’t technically true – it’s actually more, as of 2022.

An Unlimited Plan from Verizon starts from around $80, whereas at Xfinity Mobile you’ll pay just $30 for its unlimited plan which is better than half the price.

What’s the difference? You don’t get things like free Disney and/or ESPN subscriptions with Xfinity Mobile. But if all you’re interested in is unlimited data and fast 5G speeds, that’s hardly a deal breaker.

Me? I’d much rather have cheap unlimited data for just $30 a month than pay three times that and get Disney+ and ESPN access. That way, you can pick and choose what you subscribe to and keep your monthly phone bill nice and manageable.

Xfinity Mobile Flexible Plans

If you don’t need unlimited data, and some people really do not, Xfinity Mobile also offers what it calls “flexible data” plans. With a flexible data plan, you pay for a select amount of data per month – either 1GB, 2GB, 3GB, 5GB, or 15GB for example.

And that’s all you get. If you need more, you can add more. But if you go over, you will be charged for the surplus data used.

Again, Xfinity Mobile’s flexible data plans are ideal for certain types of users, but not all. Here are a few examples of people that would benefit from using flexible data over unlimited data:

You don’t use much data on average over the course of a month.

You never stream videos or music on your phone.

You only use your phone for calls, emails, web browsing, and texting.

You don’t leave the house much, so are usually connected to WiFi.

And here’s the cost per GB of data:

1GB – $15

3GB – $30

10GB – $60

Again, the only time going with a flexible data plan over an unlimited plan is if you KNOW you’re not going to use any more than 1GB a month. If you know you will use more than 1GB of data a month, you’re obviously better off going with an unlimited plan.

Yes, it is double the cost at $30 per month but with this plan, you’ll never have to worry about data again. Plus, if you go for the $15 1GB flexible plan and go over you’ll likely be charged close to $20 to $30 anyway, so it makes more fiscal sense to just go with the $30 unlimited plan.

What Phones Does Xfinity Mobile Have?

If you want to move everything over to Xfinity Mobile, including getting a brand new phone, the carrier does have plenty of new phones on its books. As you can see below, all the major new releases are present – and you have plenty of budget options too for those on a budget.

