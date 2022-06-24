Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Reviews: Better Than Apple Watch?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is official with a new operating system, a 40-hour battery life, and plenty of fitness tracking features. Is it better than the Apple Watch? Let’s find out…

If you’re properly into fitness, something like running or cycling, you’re probably already wearing a Garmin watch. These specialist types of smartwatches aimed squarely at runners, cyclists, and cardio-nuts, exist in a slightly different niche to the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. They’re more sports-tracking and data collection than being “smart”.

For true smartwatch functionality of the kind most people imagine when they think of a smartwatch, you’re looking at either an Apple Watch or something that runs either Tizen OS or Google’s Wear OS. But up to now, and despite getting a massive head start on Apple, neither Samsung nor Google’s respective smartwatch platforms have really caught on – not in the way Apple Watch has.

That’s what makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 so special, however, because it is a joint venture between Google and Samsung, and its sole task is to create a smartwatch that is better than Apple Watch in every conceivable way – from battery life to looks, to features, and to its sports tracking abilities. But is this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 better than the Apple Watch? Let’s find out…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Reviews

80

80

90

80

80

85

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Specs Processor: Exynos W920

Software: Wear OS + One UI Watch

Sensors: Samsung BioActive Sensor (PPG+ECG+BIA)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional), NFC

Memory: 1.5GB RAM + 16GB

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G

Smartphone compatibility: Android 6.0 or higher

Battery life: 40 hours

Is The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Worth It?

If you’re running an Android phone, like billions of people are these days, and it is running on Android 6 or above, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now. It has solid battery life, excellent fitness tracking features, and a very attractive design, and it seamlessly integrates with your phone, giving you a true smartwatch experience on your wrist. In this respect, it is as close to an Apple Watch-like experience as you’re going to get in the Android space.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also well priced too, coming in at under $200/£200 which is great for a watch that can do as much as it can. If you’re into fitness or just want some “smart features” on your wrist, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 really does tick all the right boxes with its myriad features and sensors that can track everything from your body fat percentage and heart rate to your overall stress levels and sleep quality.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Android phone in 2022 and beyond, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is just about the best in the business (for Android users) right now. And at less than $200/£200 a pop, it is also really good value too – as well as being cheaper than its predecessor. Double bonus!

