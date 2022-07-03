You want an iPhone but you’re not sure which is the latest model – here’s a guide to Apple’s newest iPhone models

If you’re thinking of upgrading your current phone and you want an iPhone, you might be wondering: what is the newest iPhone model? If you haven’t updated your phone for years and you don’t follow tech trends, chances are you might have missed out on a few generations of iPhone releases.

If you didn’t know, Apple releases a new iPhone range every 12 months. Back in the day, we only got one, new iPhone per cycle. Then Apple began releasing two models per cycle, with its standard and Plus models, as well as its short-lived XS model inside the iPhone XS series.

As of the iPhone 12, however, Apple now releases FOUR new iPhone models every year. Starting with the iPhone 12, we got the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, giving Apple users more choice than ever before when buying a new iPhone model.

And The Newest iPhone Right Now Is…

The current newest model is the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max – all of which exist inside Apple’s 2021 iPhone 13 range. As of right now, the iPhone 13 is Apple’s newest iPhone – so it is the one you get if you buy a brand new iPhone either from Apple or from a carrier and/or network.

Save

But, we’re now over halfway through 2022, and that means an even newer iPhone isn’t too far away from getting official. I’m talking, of course, about the iPhone 14 – this phone will get a launch and release date during the back end of 2022, likely in and around September.

Is it still worth buying an iPhone 13? I’d argue, yes – unless you HAVE to have the latest tech and you suffer from FOMO. I run an iPhone 13 and I plan on running it until the iPhone 15 comes out in 2023. Why? Because the iPhone 14 will not be that different from the iPhone 13 – the updates look to be minor, so I’m holding out until the iPhone 15 for more significant updates.

Which iPhone is Best For You?

Apple’s 2021 iPhone 13 range has a model for everybody. You have the high-end triple-lens camera iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, these are the most expensive and most powerful models. Then you have the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini; the Mini is perhaps best avoided, however, as its battery life is terrible compared to the standard iPhone 13 and the Pro models.

For the vast majority of users, the standard iPhone 13 is going to be all you need – it has an OLED display, a very good camera, excellent battery life and it doesn’t cost too much. The Pro Max and Pro models of the iPhone 13 are more expensive but feature more advanced camera systems. If you care a lot about camera performance, you’ll want to spend the extra and go with one of these. The Pro models also have LiDAR sensors too.

Here’s How The iPhone 13 Pro Models Differ From The iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Updates List iPhone 13 gets trickle-down updates from iPhone 12 Pro; it now runs the same 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.6 aperture as 2020’s iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13’s new ultrawide camera also has a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view, as well as sensor-shift stabilization technology.

All iPhone 13 models feature Cinematic Mode; this technology will automatically transition focus in real-time which will make all the phones in the range better for shooting video. Apple used a parody of Knives Out to demonstrate how Cinematic Mode works.

The iPhone 13 range features a smaller notch. The notch on the iPhone 13 is 20% smaller than it was before.

iPhone 13 has better 5G performance than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13’s connection to 5G networks is faster, according to Apple, and it will support more than 200 carriers in over 60 countries by the end of 2021.

The iPhone 13 features Apple’s new A15 CPU. Apple says the new A15 chipset, while still a 5nm SoC, is 50% faster than its nearest competitor (the Snapdragon 888), although these claims have not been tested yet.

The A15 chipset features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max Updates List All of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature new 120Hz Super Retina XDR screens with improved brightness (up to 1000nits).

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in the following colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.

All three cameras have been updated inside the iPhone 13 Pro lineup; you have better low light performance, thanks to larger sensors, a wider aperture for the ultra-wide lens, and 3x zoom for the telephoto lens. Night Mode is now supported on all three lenses too.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max now feature a new macro lens that’ll let you shoot objects from just 2cm away. All of Apple’s Pro models now feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The Pro models also get Cinematic mode but will also benefit from Apple’s new ProRes technology. You can film in 4K up to 30fps with the iPhone 13 Pro models and, with ProRes, a higher quality video format, you can then edit in more detail after footage has been filmed.

All iPhone 13 Pro models get an extra tier of storage, 1TB – this is likely down to its use of ProRes.

Apple has improved the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro’s battery life; the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Do You Even Need A New iPhone?

If you’re running an ancient iPhone – like the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 – upgrading to a not-so-new iPhone, like the iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 12, will feel like a massive upgrade over what you’re currently using. And if you go with an older iPhone model via a specialist refurbished retailer, the only place you can now get them, you stand to save quite a bit of money.

How much? If you don’t mind not having 5G connectivity, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is now available for less than the base model iPhone 13 – and it has significantly better camera abilities and battery life. If you need 5G, the iPhone 12 can now be had for around the same price as a mid-range Android phone. Only, with the iPhone 12, you’re getting a massively powerful iPhone with an OLED display and an awesome camera.

My advice? If you’re on a tight budget, or think you might be at some point during 2022/23, go with a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 12. You’ll get iOS updates for YEARS to come and both phones are still incredibly powerful – way more powerful than most people need. Plus, if you buy it outright from a refurbished phone specialist, you can then shop around for a really cheap data plan – like Mint Mobile’s $15 Unlimited plan.

I mean, why spend more on a phone and data when you don’t have to? For everybody else, the iPhone 13 range is very bloody good. Next to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the iPhone 13 range – save for the Mini – are the only phones you should be looking at in 2022. Nothing else comes even remotely close to Apple and Samsung’s latest phones.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More