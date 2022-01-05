Does The Moto G Power Have Wireless Charging?

Thinking of breaking the norm and drifting away from Apple or Samsung? Let’s see if the Moto G Power offers wireless charging like the aforementioned industry big players…

The Moto G Power (2021) is a budget-friendly smartphone with respectable performance, a decently sized screen, and enough battery life to last three days without charging. It completes the Moto G series for 2021, which also includes the Moto G Play, which is less powerful, and the Moto G Stylus, which is bigger and more powerful.

While the Moto G Power (2021) appears to be a good deal on paper when comparing specs to price, its pedigree puts it in an odd position. The Moto G Power 2021 facelift arrived on store shelves barely nine months after the Moto G Power (2020), yet it isn’t an all-new model.

Save

The Moto G Power 2021 has a larger display and a stronger primary camera, but it has a lesser display resolution, a worse chipset, mono speakers instead of stereo speakers, and other anomalies. For Moto G Power’s 2021 generation, Motorola plainly chose a different path, opting for fewer features and a commensurately lower price tag.

One thing that surprised its users, though, is that, considering the power that this mighty gadget possess, there is no sign of wireless charging.

Can The Moto G Power Be Charged Wirelessly?

If you were hoping to utilise your wireless charging pad with your new Moto G Power, you’re out of luck. Unfortunately, Motorola only offers a 10W charger and there is no support for wireless charging.

It’s a bit of a surprise, really, considering not only that wireless charging isn’t exactly new, but also since one of the Moto G Power’s greatest selling points is its battery capacity.

The Moto G Power (2021)’s primary selling feature is the battery, and it’s a selling point that deserves attention. The enormous battery gives enough energy to keep you running for days, thanks to a relatively inexpensive processor and a screen that isn’t unduly large. I was able to last approximately three days between charges, but your mileage may vary depending on how much you use it.

The latest edition of the Moto G Power is capable of charging at 15W, which is an upgrade over the Moto G Play and the previous year’s iteration of the G Power, which could only charge at 10W. On a battery this size, it would be nice to see at least 18W charging, but 15W isn’t far off. But again, Motorola only includes a 10W charger in the package, and there is no support for wireless charging on this phone.

Other Moto G Power Features

Overall, the Moto G Power is a pretty decent handset considering its price in comparison to the industry leaders in Apple, Samsung and Google.

It offers a number of decent features – the best of which are as follows:

Moto G Productivity Power

There’s certainly a difference in performance between the G Power’s Snapdragon 662 CPU and that of a 700-series step-up chipset. Jumping between applications and activating the camera takes a little longer. In Portrait and Night Vision modes, it takes longer to collect and analyse photographs than the Ace, which has the same primary camera sensor.

Day-to-day life with this smartphone is smooth-going. Basic apps, social media and the like operate without hiccups. General productivity levels are not held back until you start trying to multitask and expect a bit too much from the device.

Heavier actions, such as entering and exiting Google Maps navigation, result in visible stuttering. However, given the Moto G Power’s price point, you’d struggle to find a device with significantly better performance.

Moto G Power Camera Capabilities

The Moto G Power has a 48-megapixel primary camera that generates 12-megapixel photographs, as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor for portrait mode photography. A front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel resolution is also included.

The G Power has the same primary camera as the One 5G Ace, and it produces comparably decent images in bright light. It makes good exposure decisions and catches a lot of information, especially when working with near objects. When its AI detects a scene, such as a landscape, the colours are bright, but otherwise, they are dull and faded.

Things get a little trickier in low-light situations when noise reduction blurs a lot of detail. There is a considerable degree of noise and/or noise reduction seen in high-contrast scenarios where the camera has lightened shadows.

Overall, the camera on this phone is fairly decent and is pretty great for a $200 phone. The Moto G Power lacks the processing capability required to perform more advanced HDR or low-light shooting, though. It won’t be able to keep up with quick or even slow-moving things in low light, but that’s a common problem with phones that cost much more than $200, too.

Moto G Power Display

The Moto G Power sports a 6.6-inch 720p LCD display. It illustrates that there isn’t much resolution to spread across a reasonably large screen. Images aren’t as crisp as they possibly could be, and the screen appears dull and faded out in general.

The phone is enormous, but I find it more comfortable to use one-handed than the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is somewhat larger at 6.7 inches.

Moto G Power Overall Impression

Whether you’re a lifelong Motorola devotee, you need guaranteed extensive battery life, you’re intent on picking an outsider in the race for the most popular phone or you’re on a tight budget, the Moto G Power is the phone for you.

I’m not sure I’d suggest it to someone who doesn’t fit one of those criteria, though. To reach that $200 pricing and multiday battery life, you’ll have to make some concessions. In brutal honesty, the basic storage is woefully inadequate, and the performance is painfully sluggish – but value is the word.

Save Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.