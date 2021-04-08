Do iPhones Have SIM Cards? A Complete Guide (ALL MODELS)

Never used an iPhone before? You might be wondering about whether or not iPhones have SIM cards. Here’s everything you need to know before you pull the trigger on a new iPhone…

The short answer to this question is, yes, all iPhones – new and old – have SIM cards. A SIM card is required to connect to mobile services, things like data and the radio bands that make phone calls and texts possible.

Apple’s choice of SIM cards for its iPhones has changed quite a bit of the years, as you can see below.

The original iPhone right up to the iPhone 3GS used a Mini SIM card. After the iPhone 3GS, Apple switched to Nano SIM cards, starting with the iPhone 4, and it still uses Nano SIM cards today inside its iPhone 12 range.

Different Types of SIM Cards Used In iPhones

iPhone Model SIM Card Type Original iPhone Mini SIM iPhone 3G Mini SIM iPhone 3GS Mini SIM iPhone 4 (GSM) Micro SIM iPhone 4S Micro SIM iPhone 5 Nano SIM iPhone 5c Nano SIM iPhone 5s Nano SIM iPhone 6 Nano SIM iPhone 6 Plus Nano SIM iPhone 6s Nano SIM iPhone 6s Plus Nano SIM iPhone SE Nano SIM iPhone 7 Nano SIM iPhone 7 Plus Nano SIM iPhone 8 Nano SIM iPhone 8 Plus Nano SIM iPhone X Nano SIM iPhone XS Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone XS Max Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone XR Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone 11 Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone 11 Pro Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone 11 Pro Max Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone SE (2nd Gen) Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone 12 mini Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone 12 Nano SIM & eSIM iPhone 12 Pro Nano SIM & eSIM* iPhone 12 Pro Max Nano SIM & eSIM*

The only slight difference to how Apple uses SIM cards in its iPhones began with the release of the iPhone XS. Since the launch of the iPhone XS, Apple has supported e-SIM cards on its iPhones, so if you buy an iPhone that is the iPhone XS or newer, you will have support for e-SIM.

Dual SIM & eSIM iPhones

In addition to this, from the iPhone XS onwards, Apple also made the majority of its iPhones dual-SIM compatible which means you can run more than one SIM profile in the phone.

However, outside of China the secondary SIM card is handled exclusively via an eSIM. In China and Hong Kong, Apple ships iPhones with actual dual SIM slots, so two Nano SIM slots for two separate SIM cards.

Sadly, Apple does not to the same in the USA, Europe, or the UK. And this is a shame because it is a super-useful feature to have at your disposal.

Dual-SIM phones are great because you can have two numbers and two effectively profiles on the phone; one for work, the other for your private life. All of Apple’s latest iPhones support dual-SIM technology, so if you’re buying an iPhone from the last few years, it will support dual-SIM.

