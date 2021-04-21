Are Apple’s AirTags Waterproof? Let’s Find Out

Apple’s AirTags are now official. But are AirTags waterproof?

After years of waiting, Apple’s AirTags are now finally here. Apple has also got pretty aggressive with the pricing too – you can buy a single AirTag for $29 or four for $99.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives. With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.” Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing

As predicted, Apple’s AirTags are small, Bluetooth-powered disks that you can easily attach to things – things like your dog, your car keys, or pretty much anything else you can think of.

AirTags will function and add existing utility to Apple’s already very impressive Find My app.

Once you have setup and paired an AirTag, you will be able to view its location inside the Find My app.

Are AirTags Waterproof?

One of the biggest questions many had prior to the launch of Apple’s AirTags is whether they would be waterproof. If you’re wanting to use them outside, they’d need to be waterproof and designed to withstand the elements.

At launch, Apple confirmed that all of its AirTags are fully IP68 rated which means they will be able to withstand splashes, drops in water, and even prolonged submersion in bodies of water – things like the ocean, a river, or the bath.

Here’s the official line via Apple on AirTags’ water resistance:

AirTag is splash-, water-, and dust-resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Refer to the Safety and Handling documentation for cleaning and drying instructions. Apple

This means, should your AirTag get lost in some water, it will survive allowing you to still view its location inside Find My.

Apple’s most recent iPhones are all also IP68 rated too, as is the Apple Watch. IP68 is essentially par for the course these days, when it comes to modern consumer electronics.

However, as always, it is always worth making your best effort NOT to get your electronics, including your AirTags, wet – electronics and water are not good bed fellows, even when you have IP68 protection.

