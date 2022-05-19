Is The Pixel 6a Waterproof? All The Details...

You can’t take the Pixel 6a for a swim, but it does offer some water protection…

Wondering is the Pixel 6a waterproof? You’re not alone!

Google recently announced the Pixel 6a will ship in July and it’s generated a lot of excitement among those who are looking for a mid-range Android phone as a relatively affordable price point.

Of course, mid-range phones generally lack many of the advanced features flagship smartphones have. For example, with the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 6a does not offer wireless charging and only sports a dual-lens camera system.

But what about waterproofing? While cameras and wireless changing are more marketable features, waterproofing is important as many people take their phones with them everywhere and accidents do happen. Who hasn’t known someone who spilt a drink on their phone or dropped it into a toilet accidentally?

Here’s what you need to know about the Pixel 6a waterproofing features…

Does The Pixel 6a Have Waterproof Protections?

The short answer: no, but it has some water protection.

The Pixel 6a does have some level of waterproofing. Google officially rates the phone as IP67 dust and water-resistant.

But just what is IP67 waterproofing?

An IP code is a rating system that signifies how waterproof and dustproof a phone is. According to L-com, an IP67 rating means that the device is “Protected against the effects of temporary immersion between 15cm and 1m. Duration of test 30 minutes.”

This means that provided the Pixel 6a isn’t submerged for too deep for too long, it should be relatively well protected when it comes to water damage.

However, it’s very important to note that the more times a phone is dunked in water the more the water proofing lessens. Google even highlights this on the Pixel 6A tech page, noting: “Designed to comply with water protection rating IPX7 under IEC standard 60529 when each device leaves the factory but device is not waterproof. The accessories are not water resistant. Water resistance is not a permanent condition, and diminishes or is lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly or damage. Dropping your device may result in loss of water resistance.”

Note the “but device is not waterproof” part. You cannot take your Pixel 6a for a swim.

How To Protect Your Pixel 6a From Water Damage

While the Pixel 6a’s IP67 rating means it has some protection from water damage, it is not impervious to water. That means you should use basic common sense when using your Pixel 6a if you want to protect it from water damage.

In other words, don’t submerge your Pixel 6a thinking the phone can’t be harmed. Even though it has an IP67 rating, its effectiveness against water damage lessens the more times it comes into contact with water and through just regular wear and tear.

If your Pixel 6a falls into the water, these are Google’s exact instructions for how you should deal with it:

Lift it out of the water. Turn it off. Dry it with a soft cloth. Set it on a flat surface to finish drying at room temperature.

Remember, always apply common sense when your Pixel 6a is around water.

